Updated Bracketology from ESPN projects Akron Zips basketball in NCAA Tournament

In his latest projection, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi predicts the University of Akron basketball team will make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Lunardi updates the “Bracketology” projection for ESPN every Tuesday, and he has the Zips down as a No. 14 seed as an automatic qualifier. In his prediction, Akron would play ACC winner Clemson. The Zips and Tigers have played each other twice. Clemson has won both game, including a 72-69 victory on Nov. 19, 2018.

This also means Lunardi and ESPN think Akron will win the Mid-American Conference tournament this season. Akron is the only team from the MAC to make the field.

Akron is 8-3 this season with notable wins over Southern Miss, Florida International and Bradley.

University of Akron's Enrique Freeman, left, and Sammy Hunter grab a rebound against Gardner-Webb on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Akron’s leading scorer this season is senior forward Enrique Freeman, who is averaging 18 points per game. The team recently got a boost after guard Ali Ali returned to the team after a complicated transfer issue. In three games, Ali is second on the team in scoring averaging 17.3 points per game.

The Zips play next on Saturday when they host St. Bonaventure at James A. Rhodes Arena.

Last season, Kent State University won the MAC tournament.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Updated Bracketology from ESPN projects Akron in NCAA Tournament