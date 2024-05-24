Updated Big Ten Baseball Tournament bracket heading into Friday

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament is headed into another day of play and Ohio State is still alive after winning its first game and dropping the second to now face a must-win situation in the double-elimination format.

Already, Purdue and Iowa have been bounced from the tournament, and after Friday, a couple of more will be sent packing and boarding a bus home. OSU is going to do its level best to hang around and shock everyone.

To sort it all out, we have the updated Big Ten Baseball Tournament bracket for your viewing and contemplating pleasure complete with results and future matchups and times below.

Updated Big Ten Baseball Tournament bracket after Thursday's games. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Swxw5YGfru — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) May 24, 2024

If you have the day off work leading up to this Memorial Day holiday weekend, sit back and tune into some college baseball, and of course, root for a positive Scarlet and Gray outcome.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire