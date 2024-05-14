Unveiled via bread bag: Stuttgart's Führich in German Euro squad

Germany's Chris Fuehrich goes back to the team hotel. VfB Stuttgart midfielder Chris Fuehrich has been leaked as the latest member of Germany's Euro 2024 squad ahead of Thursday's official nomination. Federico Gambarini/dpa

VfB Stuttgart midfielder Chris Führich has been leaked as the latest member of Germany's Euro 2024 squad ahead of Thursday's official nomination.

Führich was unveiled through a bread bag from a bakery in the Black Forest region with a sticker "Chris Führich for Germany" - posted on X, formerly Twitter, by user Valentin, and confirmed by the German Football Federation (DFB).

Führich, 26, has three caps and is a main factor in Stuttgart's strong Bundesliga season. The club is ranked third and will play in the Champions League next season.

National team coach Julian Nagelsmann will announce the full squad on Thursday but the DFB is releasing some names in advance and in unconventional fashion to generate more excitement and avoid media leaks like ahead March friendlies.

Führich is the sixth player to be announced in this way since Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was unveiled in the main evening news of public broadcasters ARD, uncapped Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic during a show by private broadcasters RTL, Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug in a WDR radio show, and Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Bayer Leverkusen centre back Jonathan Tah via social media videos.