Unpacking Future Packers: No. 43, Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr

The Green Bay Packers haven’t selected an offensive lineman in the first round since they drafted Derek Sherrod with the 32nd overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

That streak could come to an end if Paris Johnson Jr is still on the board when the Packers are on the clock with the 15th overall pick. The Ohio State offensive tackle checks in at No. 43 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A five-star recruit, Johnson started 13 games at right guard for the Buckeyes in 2021. Johnson made the move to left tackle this season and didn’t skip a beat.

At 6-6, 313 pounds with arms that go on for days, Johnson certainly looks the part. Johnson has all the tools in the shed to develop into a team’s left tackle for the next 10-plus years.

“His biggest strength is that he’s looked like an NFL first-round pick since he arrived at Ohio State,” Colin Gray, the Ohio State reporter for the Columbus Dispatch said. “He was a five-star tackle out of Cincinnati already standing at 6-foot-6 and 290. That frame allowed him to use his length to develop range and power on the offensive line, even when he was on the interior. He’s filled out the frame a bit, getting to 310 pounds as a junior to look like a tackle that not many defensive ends wanted to challenge.”

Johnson plays with an edge as a run blocker. He bullies the man across from him and overwhelms them at the point of attack. He’s an outstanding athlete and looks comfortable getting out in space. When he’s out in space he hits his landmarks.

“He’s a very good run blocker,” Gray said. “He’s quick and mobile and has tremendous and strong feet leading to quick adjustments and the ability to be an anchor off the edge and set paths for running backs.”

Johnson is quick out of his stance. He has the lateral quickness and the agile lower body to mirror edge rushers. With his long limbs, he’s able to lockout rushers. This past season, Johnson gave up zero sacks and eight pressures during the first 11 games of the season. In the final two games against Michigan and Georgia, Johnson gave up two sacks and six pressures.

“His combination of length and mobility made a massive impact for him off the edge,” Gray said. “Along with a quick first step to consistently keep the advantage of any edge rusher he faces.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers don’t have an immediate need at offensive tackle. David Bakhtiari is penciled in as the team’s starting left tackle. Yosh Nijman figures to be the team’s starting right tackle. Zach Tom proved capable of handling tackle duties during his rookie season. Elgton Jenkins is capable of kicking outside in a pinch. On top of that, the Packers have Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones as potential options.

A year from now that room could look drastically different. Will Nijman be on the roster? Will Bakhtiari finish his career in Green Bay?

Johnson checks all the boxes and he has the versatility to play tackle or guard. If the Ohio State offensive tackle is still on the board when the Packers are on the clock, it would not be shocking to see Gutekunst select Johnson with the long-term plan of making him the team’s future starting left tackle.

“There’s not an offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft with a higher ceiling than Johnson,” Gray said. “With only one season at tackle under his belt, these skills will likely take continued honing as he gets to the NFL level, especially with the increased amount of talent he’ll face off the edge. But based on his frame and the success he had on Ohio State’s offensive line, any team would be lucky to select him and put him at left tackle to start the 2023 season.”

