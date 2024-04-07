Unpacking Future Packers: No. 34, Illinois DL Johnny Newton

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers have invested heavily in the defensive line during the past two NFL Drafts. Brian Gutekunst selected Devonte Wyatt in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and drafted Lukas Van Ness in the first round the following year. Along with those two first-rounders, Gutekunst has selected Kingsley Enagbare, Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks over the past two years.

With those young pieces in place alongside Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and TJ Slaton, the Packers have the makings of a formidable defensive line for first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

If the Packers opt to add another defensive lineman in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft a potential target is Johnny “Jer’Zhan” Newton. The Illinois defensive tackle checks in at No. 34 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

A three-star recruit, Newton recorded 1.5 sacks during his first season in Champaign. The following season the Florida native recorded 50 tackles and 3.5 sacks. In 2022, Newton recorded 62 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

This past season Newton was named the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year after he recorded 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Newton also blocked four kicks.

“Johnny Newton’s impact was clear during the Wisconsin game,” Jeremy Werner, the publisher of the IlliniInquirer.com, said. “When he was in the game, Illinois had a 21-10 lead as Newton wreaked havoc on the Wisconsin backfield, totaling six tackles, four pressures, three quarterback hits and one sack. But after he was ejected for a controversial targeting penalty with about 10 minutes left, Wisconsin tore up Illinois for two long touchdown drives to win the game 25-21. That’s just one example. Newton during his last two years was the most disruptive interior defensive lineman in college football, totaling 103 quarterback pressures during the last two seasons, by far the most at his position. That interior pressure helped a talented secondary in 2022 — which included top-70 draft picks Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown — make plays on the ball. Newton also was known as one of the hardest workers on the team and was a respected team captain and from all accounts a great teammate. He also barely came off the field, which helped his team immensely, even playing on field goal defense and blocking an Illinois record four kicks last season.”

Newton explodes out of his stance to quickly get upfield. Over the past two seasons, Newton recorded 103 pressures and 13 sacks. He has a deep bag of tricks to win as a pass rusher and when his first move doesn’t work he has plenty of counters up his sleeve. Newton closes in on the quarterback like a bull chases down a matador. With his initial quickness and power, Newton can overwhelm offensive linemen.

“Newton is one of the quickest 305-pounders you’ll see,” Werner said. “He was a great running back in high school and he kept that quickness and burst after adding 60 pounds at Illinois. But when you see him, there’s not much bad weight on him and he’s strong as an ox. He often gets off the ball before offensive linemen who know the snap count, and he’s quicker and stronger than most of them. Secondly, Newton is a master technician. He’s got heavy hands and sets up his blockers well for his quick hand-fighting. He also has the strength to bullrush linemen effectively. He just has a lot of answers with his physical talent and advanced technique. Lastly, Newton has a great motor. He played 749 snaps last season, by far the most among defensive tackles in the country, yet he seemed to get better as the game dragged on.”

Newton is more of a disrupter than a roadblock. With his quickness and strength, he’s quickly able to cross the offensive linemen and disrupt the action in the backfield. Newton has powerful, active hands. The Florida native has the lateral quickness to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage and has a non-stop motor.

“I think what makes Newton a better prospect than Calijah Kancey last season is his strength against the run,” Werner said. “Newton can sometimes be overaggressive and get out of his gap, but he is strong at the point of attack, and if he’s in a one-gap scheme, he disrupted that gap more often than not in college. He’s a smart player and can be versatile, playing the five-technique, the 4i shade and the three-technique at Illinois. Of course, he’s not the longest player, so that could be a concern for some teams. But his quickness, strength and technique should allow him to be an above-average run defender at the next level.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers don’t have a pressing need to add another piece to the defensive line. However, a team can never have enough quality pieces up front and Newton is a highly disruptive player that can bolster Green Bay’s pass rush while making splash plays against the run.

“He was one of the most productive and disruptive defensive tackles in the country during the last two years in a conference that prides itself on offensive line play,” Werner said. “He’s not that long, but he’s not small either, and he is a gifted physical player who has taken coaching and improved immensely every year of his career. He’s also still got upside as he doesn’t turn 22 until Aug. 31. The character is there too as coaches praised him as one of the hardest workers and best leaders on the team. He took younger guys under his wing while he was in Champaign too. To add to his motivation and maturity, he also is the father of a one-year-old girl. As long as his foot injury checks out as a non-issue, I think he’s worth a first-round pick and think a team would be getting great value if he slipped to the second round.”

With his quickness of the snap and raw power, Newton has all the tools to be a three-down force. If the Packers drafted him he could serve as a dominant rotational piece. If he’s on the board when the Packers are on the clock with the 25th pick he may be too talented for the Packers to pass up.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire