Unpacking Future Packers: No. 15, UNC LB Cedric Gray

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers need to add a playmaker and depth to the linebacker room at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

As it stands right now that room consists of Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie. A linebacker that Brian Gutekunst could target in the upcoming draft is Cedric Gray. The University of North Carolina product checks in at No. 15 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

A three-star recruit and a native of North Carolina, Gray became a full-time starter during his sophomore season and responded with 100 tackles, seven tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. The following season he recorded 145 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and six pass deflections.

During his final season as a Tar Heel, Gray recorded 121 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and four pass deflections.

“Gray was not only an important piece as a player but as a leader as well,” Zack Pearson, a UNC writer for TarHeelsWire, said. “His stats speak for itself with what he’s been able to accomplish but he really developed into a leader on that defense after his breakout season a few years back. North Carolina’s defense often struggled in games while the offense was putting up big numbers but when they needed a play the most on defense to stop the building, it usually came from Gray.”

During his three years as a starter, Gray recorded 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, forced six fumbles and recovered five fumbles. He also recorded 54 pressures during that time, with some of those hits on the quarterback leading to turnovers.

“His knack for making the timely plays was huge,” Pearson said. “You rarely saw him out of position on defense and he just had that knack for coming up with a big play when UNC needed it the most.”

Gray has a good blend of length and quickness. He uses that length to help keep himself clean and get off blocks. With his long arms, he has a wide tackle radius. He has a nose for the football, accumulating 366 tackles and 30 tackles for loss during his three years as a starter. Gray stays assignment-sound and is rarely out of position.

“Pursuit and tackling abilities,” Pearson said. “The instincts are there as well. He can really read a play well and know what gaps to fill in terms of run defense. He knew where to be and when he needed to be there to initiate the contact and make the play. He’s a very smart football player and you can see that in his development over the years at UNC.”

Gray gets good depth in his drops and has the length to disrupt passing lanes, as evident by his 13 pass deflections. He has the lateral agility to easily redirect in space.

Huge misperception about what happens in Mobile is that it's all about practices. 1-on-1 drills get all attention from media but no game tape is watched more by NFL teams than @seniorbowl. If you talk to scouts, they'll tell you UNC LB Cedric Gray helped himself immensely in… pic.twitter.com/WBV0vWtF74 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 15, 2024

“This is the area that NFL teams are concerned with in terms of him being a three-down linebacker,” Pearson said. “He did make plays in pass coverage but there were also times where he was beaten when going up against a running back, tight end, or even receiver in man coverage. Zone coverage sometimes helped mask that but he did get beat there too. I think he really has to improve in this area at the next level to be a more complete linebacker.”

During his time at North Carolina, Gray logged 587 snaps on special teams. Even if he doesn’t earn a starting role out of the gates, Gray could quickly become a core special teams player at the next level.

Fit with the Packers

Gray certainly looks the part of a modern-day NFL linebacker. A potential issue that could keep him off Green Bay’s board is his tackling. While he is always around the football and racked up the tackles, he also was tagged with 57 missed tackles over the past three seasons. If the Packers believe they can help cut that number down he could be a target in the third or fourth round, as they look to round out their linebacker room.

“I think there’s a lot of potential in Gray,” Pearson said. “He may not be the most polished linebacker in this draft class but he improved every single year at North Carolina and I don’t think he’s done improving. His skill set and potential are something that would intrigue me. The athleticism is impressive as well. I think those are all positive traits and putting him in a situation where there is a good veteran linebacker for him to learn from right away would be beneficial.”

If the Packers ultimately decide that they can live with the missed tackles, Gray could be high on their board. He has the skill set to impact the game in multiple facets and he’s a proven playmaker with a nose for the football.

