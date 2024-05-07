UNM men’s basketball Coach Richard Pitino signs new contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez announced on Tuesday that Head Men’s Basketball Coach Richard Pitino has received a contract extension that will run through the 2028-29 season. Pitino is entering his fourth season as the head coach of UNM Men’s Basketball, and in that time the Lobos have shown improvement each year.

This past season, the Lobos became the first team to ever win the Mountain West Tournament by winning four straight games, and it also led to UNM’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade.

“We are excited to have Richard Pitino continue to lead our men’s basketball program, his leadership has guided our program to greater success in each of his first three seasons, highlighted by last season’s Mountain West Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. He has also been a tremendous representative of our university and ambassador of Lobo athletics throughout the community. Our recent on-court success has produced increased revenue, and we believe the best way to continue to foster that growth is to reinvest in the program. We appreciate President Garnett Stokes and our board of regents for their continued support of Lobo Basketball and all Lobo athletics at a championship level”, said Eddie Nunez, per a release sent out by UNM Athletics.

Under the terms of this new contract extension, Pitino will make $1.2 million next season and that will rise to $1.4 million in the final year of his deal in 2028-29.

