UNM earns Mountain West golfer, coach of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yearly awards in the Mountain West for golf were announced on Wednesday. UNM was well represented, as three members of the Lobos were given awards.

Lobo basketball announces future home-and-home series

Senior Bastian Amat was named Mountain West golfer of the year, head coach Jake Harrington was named Mountain West coach of the year, and senior Albert Boneta was named to the all-Mountain West team.

Amat is the highest-ranked Mountain West golfer in the country at No. 22. He has two individual victories this season, five top-five finishes, and finished the season with a 70.25 stoke average. Amat is now the sixth Lobo all-time to earn Mountain West golfer of the year honors.

Harrington earned conference coach of the hear honors in his first season at New Mexico. This season he led the Lobos to a No. 23 national ranking and two tournament wins — the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate and the National Invitational Tournament. UNM is also on pace to set a single-season stroke average record with 281.5.

Boneta’s selection to the all-Mountain West team marks his third as a Lobo. This season he shot an average of 70.78 and led the team with rounds of par or under with 29 of his 36 rounds.

The Mountain West conference also revealed its 2024 softball awards on Wednesday. The lone UNM representative was Albuquerque native, Rachael Hathoot. The Lobos shortstop started all 22 games and led the team with 28 hits and a .378 batting average.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.