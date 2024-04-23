University of Wisconsin-Green Bay names Green Bay alum Kayla Karius as new women’s basketball head coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was just two weeks ago that legendary coach Kevin Borseth gave his emotional retirement speech and it seems the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has wasted no time in finding his successor.

According to a release from UWGB, former Phoenix alum Kayla Karius has been named as the 4th coach in UWGB women’s basketball history.

Karius, who played for the Phoenix from 2007 to 2011, spent four years playing professional basketball overseas in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany and has been coaching in some aspect at the college level since 2015. She was the assistant coach in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Drake before being named the head coach at the University of South Dakota in 2022.

She spent the last two years with the Cyclones leading the team to back-to-back winning seasons and a pair of wins in the WNIT. Karius has turned herself into a key recruiter in the Midwest and says she’s looking forward to being back in Green Bay.

I’m thrilled to be returning to my Alma mater and honored to be only the fourth head coach of Green Bay Women’s Basketball. This is the premier women’s basketball program in our state and is located in one of the most innovative and booming communities. I look forward to carrying on a strong tradition of championships on the court and excellence in the classroom. Thank you to Chancellor Alexander, Athletics Director Josh Moon, and Parker search firm for entrusting me to lead this storied program. Go Phoenix! New UWGB Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kayla Karius

Both the UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander and the UWGB Athletic Director Josh Moon are thrilled to welcome Kayla back to the program as well. Chancellor Alexander mentioned how well she understands the UWGB women’s basketball program and has a good vision for the future of the team while Moon commented on how Karius epitomized the “Green Bay way” in her past with the Phoenix and called her a rising star as a coach.

Former head coach Kevin Borseth commented on and gave his approval for the hire saying, “Her coaching experience coupled with her familiarity and love for our program are going to serve her well at Green Bay. I’m excited about the future of Green Bay Women’s Basketball.”

Officials at UWGB say there will be an introductory press conference held at the Kress Center at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, and it will be open to the public.

