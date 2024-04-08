University of Arkansas-Fort Smith baseball scores 24 runs in historic loss

PORTALES, N.M. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions baseball team scored 24 runs in a game against Eastern New Mexico on Sunday and still fell short.

The Lions allowed 28 runs in a four-run loss to the Greyhounds, with the schools combining for 52 runs. The total number of runs combined for the sixth-most in Division II baseball history, according to UAFS Athletics’ Facebook.

The 24 runs scored by the Lions are the most in a game in school history, passing the 21 runs scored against UT Permian Basin in 2011, according to UAFS records.

UAFS moving to MIAA for 2024-25 year

On the other side, the 28 runs allowed are also the most in a game in school history, passing 22 runs scored by St. Edwards in 2015.

The Lions won the first three games of the four game series, outscoring the Greyhounds 21-13 in those three games.

The National Collegiate Athletics Association says the most combined runs in a game in Division II history was a 71-1 win for St. Francis (IL) over Robert Morris (IL) in 1996. St. Francis scored 26 runs in one inning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.