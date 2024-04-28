United look to kick on from 'massive' win as Accies lament late goal

Head coach Suzy Shepherd hopes Dundee United’s dramatic win over fellow strugglers Hamilton is the confidence boost they need to kick on and secure SWPL survival.

Georgie Robb netted in injury time on Saturday to give bottom club United a 2-1 victory at Tannadice and move them level on points with Accies.

“It’s a massive three points,” said Shepherd.

“Second half wasn’t pretty at times, it was back to front, but when Hamilton scored, the character of the players was unbelievable and they’ve showed their never-say-die attitude to get the win.

“We said before the game we had to dig deep and go right to the final whistle. That’s exactly what they did and I’m really proud of them. They showed a lot of character and togetherness.

“Hopefully this will give them the confidence boost they need. They’re good players and just need to believe in themselves a bit more.”

Hamilton boss Robert Watson bemoaned the concession another late goal in his side's survival bid.

“It's extremely frustrating," Watson said. "That's a number of late goals we've lost from positions where we should be picking up points - Montrose, Spartans and now Dundee United. We should be five points better off.

"It's down to players take some ownership of these moments and we also have to look at how we can help that."