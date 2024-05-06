Union Berlin part ways with Bjelica day after vote of confidence

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica is pictured before the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Bochum at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Relegation-threatened Union Berlin parted ways with coach Nenad Bjelica on Monday, a day after the Bundesliga club's president had given the Croatian his backing.

Union lost 4-3 at home to relegation rivals Bochum on Sunday and sit one point and one place above the relegation play-off spot with two games to play.

Bjelica only took the job in Novmeber after Urs Fischer was sacked after a poor run, despite securing a first Champions League berth the season before.

A club statement said Marco Grote, together with existing assistant coach Marie-Louise Eta, is being placed in temporary charge for the last two games - including Saturday's crunch relegation clash at lowly Cologne.