An unexpected Caleb Williams moment unfolded at Cubs game — and he responded

An unexpected Caleb Williams moment unfolded at Cubs game — and he responded originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

"CA-LEB WILL-IAMS!" "CA-LEB WILL-IAMS!" "CA-LEB WILL-IAMS!"

Those chants burst into the air at Wrigley Field on Friday during the Cubs-Marlins game, as some of the Chicago Bears brass -- including Matt Eberflus -- were present at the Friendly Confines for the game.

"Caleb Williams" chant breaks out in the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field👀 pic.twitter.com/bQbpJPeIqY — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) April 19, 2024

Their chants grabbed the attention of Williams himself. He seemingly appreciated the gesture, as he liked a video of the chants on social media.

🎶We've only just begun 🎶 pic.twitter.com/6BekbdcbBc — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) April 19, 2024

Soon, Williams will be able to hear the chants himself, as the Bears will undoubtedly select him as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.