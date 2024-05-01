Undrafted Saints WR Kyle Sheets picked as an instant-impact rookie

The New Orleans Saints have been busy in undrafted free agency as they try to find a hidden gem that can make the roster. They have a thin wide receiver room this year so the door could open for someone new to earn a roster spot.

For Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey, the player that could make an immediate impact is Slippery Rock’s Kyle Sheets:

Alright, let’s talk some Division-II studs, and not just because Sheets and I share an alma mater. The dynamic receiver out of Slippery Rock caught 76 passes for 1,186 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2023, including a 12 catch, 210 yard performance with three touchdowns against Millersville.

Sheets is one of several rookie wideouts the Saints signed after the 2024 NFL draft along with Jermaine Jackson (Idaho) and Mason Tipton (Yale). But his biggest competition may be fifth-round draft pick Bub Means (Pitt) and veteran journeyman Equanimeous St. Brown, who signed with the Saints just before the 2024 NFL draft. Any of those receivers could be catching passes from Derek Carr next season. Seeing who emerges from the pack will be one of the more entertaining storylines at Saints training camp this summer.

