Under-the-radar Myrtle Beach Classic debuts on PGA Tour with Beau Hossler, Robert MacIntyre tied for lead

With the golf world’s attention on the PGA Tour’s sixth signature event of 2024, the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the Cognizant Founders Cup, where Nelly Korda is going for a record sixth LPGA win in a row, 132 golfers are competing this week in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.

The field includes the likes of Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Kevin Kisner, Sam Ryder, Brandt Snedeker and Joel Dahmen.

After 18 holes at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, it’s Beau Hossler and Robert MacIntyre tied for the lead after each posted 7-under 64s.

Hossler had a stretch of birdie-birdie-eagle-bogey-birdie on Nos. 11 through 15 before closing with consecutive pars. Hossler is playing his 189th PGA Tour event. He’s made more than $10 million in his career but has only five top-5s on his resume. MacIntyre, one of the few lefties on Tour, had eight birdies and just one bogey. He’s also seeking his first PGA Tour win.

There have been five first-time winners in 2024.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek