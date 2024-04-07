UND men's basketball brings in junior college transfer

Apr. 6—GRAND FORKS — UND men's basketball coaches had Dariyus Woodson, a 6-foot-8 forward from Tyler (TX) Junior College, on their radar since last year.

They kept tabs on him during his sophomore season. Woodson didn't disappoint, averaging 14.3 points on 48.7% shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year.

He knew the Fighting Hawks' coaches were watching.

"I was definitely a little nervous," Woodson said. "I wanted to perform at the highest level I could for the UND coaches."

A week after his season ended, on March 24, coach Paul Sather called and offered Woodson a spot at UND.

The Baytown, Texas, native knew since last year that UND is where he wanted to end up, calling Grand Forks a "college town where people show up and always support."

"I just want to be there," he said.

Woodson announced his commitment on social media Friday after visiting UND Monday.

"It was amazing," Woodson said of his visit. "Even just seeing a hockey arena. I've never seen a hockey arena before in my life, so that was really cool to experience. Everything else is just really great, too."

Woodson checked in on the Hawks throughout this season, and with the departure of

forward B.J. Omot,

Woodson knows exactly what role he wants on the team.

"I'm hoping to fill his void in the starting lineup if I can," he said, "just to add some more length to the team."

Woodson is also a versatile defender with the ability to guard the three through five, or two through five if needed.

He has another quality that the coaching staff was almost certainly looking for after this season: consistent 3-point shooting.

Woodson made 1.9 threes per game this season and ended shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Those numbers are right behind

new teammate Treysen Eaglestaff,

the Hawks' best 3-point shooter. Eaglestaff made 2.5 threes per game this season on 38.3% shooting.

Woodson will give the Hawks another option from deep.

"Look for me to hit really big threes," he said. "Really good 3-point shots. I've also just learned how to create my own shots off the dribble. Just coming in to make big shots in big games so we can win."

Sather and the Hawks are hoping their success recruiting junior college players continues with Woodson. UND's decision to bring in Amar Kuljuhovic last year paid off, with Kuljuhovic ending as the Hawks' best rebounder.

UND also brought in Deng Mayar from Howard College last year, who is expected to carve out a role on the team after being ruled academically ineligible for the second half of the season.