An uncertain future for Najee Harris in Pittsburgh

In this day and age, running backs are a dime a dozen. A league that was run-heavy for decades now focuses on making plays through the air. It’s not something that’s lost on Najee Harris. He knows his time in Pittsburgh is about to run out (pun intended), especially since the Steelers chose not to pick up his fifth-year option.

According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Harris’ chances of suiting up for the Steelers beyond 2024 are slim.

As for the extension, that’s not going to happen. It’s difficult to come up with a legitimate scenario in which he comes back next year. If he puts up another good year, he’ll test free agency and get paid a decent salary. If he doesn’t produce this year, why would you want him back? That’s what you have to consider when you decide not to pick up the fifth-year option.

How will Harris respond off the field? Kaboly says it could go one of two ways.

I can see him taking it in stride, or I can see him making noise over it. You never know with him. I’m sure he feels disrespected, but it won’t benefit him if he dwells on it.

How will Harris respond on the field?

2024 is essentially an audition for Harris. He’ll want to perform to his highest potential to earn a big payday from his future team—north of what Pittsburgh wants to pay him. Expect Harris to have a career year, which will require consistently putting up 4+ yards per attempt and finding paydirt when the opportunity strikes.

Last season, Harris was at his statistical best in both categories. With his fewest attempts (255), he managed eight touchdowns and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Overall, nine games produced an average above four YPC.

This is no slight on Harris, as he has no say in the schedule of defenders, but his best YPC outings were versus the Cincinnati Bengals (6.60 YPC; 29th-ranked run defense) and the Green Bay Packers (5.13 YPC; 22nd-ranked run defense). Against the 16th-ranked Jacksonville Jaguars, Harris carried the ball just seven times for 13 yards (1.86 YPC).

The decision not to pick up his option appears to favor third-year running back Jaylen Warren. An undrafted player, Warren has outperformed his $2.56 million contract and will expect to be paid accordingly before it expires in 2025.

