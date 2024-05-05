Jaylen Warren highlights ‘biggest difference’ between Arthur Smith, Matt Canada

For what felt like months (because it was), all of the Pittsburgh Steelers fandom was screaming from the mountaintops for head coach Mike Tomlin to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. It got to a point where it seemed that Tomlin was the only person in all of football who didn’t see the harm Canada was doing to the offense.

But mercifully, Tomlin finally found his way to relieve Canada of his duties during the season and after an OC by committee approach in the second half of 2023, this offense belongs to Arthur Smith now. Smith struggled as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons but his experience as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans before that and be excited about what he brings to this offense.

One guy who seems to be excited about the change is running back Jaylen Warren. He was on the Not Just Football podcast with Cam Heyward and took a shot at Canada when he talked about how Smith runs his meetings.

“His biggest difference is he’s very interactive in the meetings,” “You want to pay attention because he’s gonna call you out if you’re not paying attention. That’s happened a couple times. I think his approach to being the OC is really good.”

Every Sunday it seems like Canada was just mailing in the gameplan so it makes sense he was mailing it in during meetings too.

