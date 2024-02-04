UNC students, fans rush Franklin Street after Tar Heels dominate Duke

As soon as the final buzzer sounded in the Dean Dome on Saturday night, pandemonium ensued.

UNC largely dominated Duke from opening tip in a 93-84 victory, extending its lead in the ACC to two games. Armando Bacot had a career game, tying his season high with 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, plus Harrison Ingram pulled in a double-double himself of 21 points and 13 rebounds.

North Carolina took care of the ball and took advantage of sloppy ball-handling from the Blue Devils, building an 8-point halftime leading by scoring 10 points off turnovers. The Tar Heel defense frustrated Duke big man Kyle Filipowski and prevented the Blue Devils from ever getting into rhythm.

That pandemonium we referred to earlier?

Tar Heel fans rushing Franklin Street.

📍 CHAPEL THRILL, NORTH CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/DpJ4WPcrr9 — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) February 4, 2024

Rushing Franklin Street is an annual tradition when UNC beats Duke. It’s become heightened in recent years – see the Final Four win and Coach K’s final game in Cameron Indoor for examples. With the Dean Dome being within walking distance from downtown Chapel Hill, rushing Franklin Street is the perfect postgame tradition.

North Carolina and Duke match up again on Saturday, March 9. Will there be another dash to the pavement then?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire