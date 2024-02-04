Social media reacts to UNC Basketball running Duke out of Chapel Hill

Advertisement
Richard Adkins
·4 min read
The biggest rivalry in college basketball did not disappoint, with UNC giving fans in attendance and home a night to remember.

The Tar Heels off a nail-biting 74-73 loss to Georgia Tech, came out the gates hot, pushing the pace on turnovers and missed shots. Many of the transition buckets were beautifully executed, including a euro by Seth Trimble that stopped Duke in their tracks.

Duke kept battling through the first half, but in Tar Heel fashion, UNC created separation, largely due to an aggressive Armando Bacot. In the first period, Bacot notched 12 points and 8 rebounds (3 offensive rebounds).

After a strong first half, UNC kept its foot on the gas as Harrison Ingram electrified the Dean Smith Center and social media with a remarkable performance. Ingram stepped up hugely for UNC with Duke focused on RJ Davis, Ingram had his Tar Heel legacy game pouring in 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tar Heels managed to keep a double-digit lead for the majority of the second period, coming away with the 93-84 win. UNC strikes first in this year’s rivalry series, setting up a chance for a clean regular season sweep. However, before we get too ahead of ourselves, we take a look at the good, bad, and ugly social media reactions to UNC’s dominating win over Duke.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire