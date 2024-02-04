Social media reacts to UNC Basketball running Duke out of Chapel Hill

The biggest rivalry in college basketball did not disappoint, with UNC giving fans in attendance and home a night to remember.

The Tar Heels off a nail-biting 74-73 loss to Georgia Tech, came out the gates hot, pushing the pace on turnovers and missed shots. Many of the transition buckets were beautifully executed, including a euro by Seth Trimble that stopped Duke in their tracks.

Duke kept battling through the first half, but in Tar Heel fashion, UNC created separation, largely due to an aggressive Armando Bacot. In the first period, Bacot notched 12 points and 8 rebounds (3 offensive rebounds).

After a strong first half, UNC kept its foot on the gas as Harrison Ingram electrified the Dean Smith Center and social media with a remarkable performance. Ingram stepped up hugely for UNC with Duke focused on RJ Davis, Ingram had his Tar Heel legacy game pouring in 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tar Heels managed to keep a double-digit lead for the majority of the second period, coming away with the 93-84 win. UNC strikes first in this year’s rivalry series, setting up a chance for a clean regular season sweep. However, before we get too ahead of ourselves, we take a look at the good, bad, and ugly social media reactions to UNC’s dominating win over Duke.

Im loving the way unc has opened up this game here. Super fast pace. And Harrison Ingram is a flat out DAWG — TNS+FNJ… (@thoughts39504) February 3, 2024

Doesn't get better than unc duke — NCBuckeye (@OHIO_SPORTSFAN2) February 3, 2024

This Duke/UNC game already spicy 👀 — Garret Buie (@GarretBuie) February 3, 2024

Aggressive Cadeau is what I've been waiting for. There we go. — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) February 4, 2024

THIS is the Armando Bacot we all know and LOVE. We missed you, 5. LFG.@UNC_Basketball — |GC| (@_GC24) February 4, 2024

Armando Bacot is playing today…… gotta give credit where it’s due…. — Troy (@RouteSomn) February 4, 2024

Go To Hell Duke!!!! — Marquise Williams (@1MjWilliams2) February 3, 2024

Best part about games like this are the opportunities to stamp yourself a place in the Carolina Basketball legacy. Harrison Ingram is doing just that. 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block. Doing a bit of everything. pic.twitter.com/hoDgECjydS — Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) February 4, 2024

Has anyone ever played with more pure joy than Harrison Ingram? Love watching him play. — Deann Ward (@DEWard_57) February 4, 2024

The supporting cast around RJ is what makes this team dangerous. Bacot showed up for his final home Dook game. I’ll say it over and over again…. Harrison Ingram is the glue of this team — #3 Tar Heel Burner (17-4) (@rjdavisthirdleg) February 4, 2024

HARRISON. INGRAM. 👌 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 4, 2024

Harrison Ingram the player UNC been missing for years. A tough do it all player who plays with emotion! — 📟 (@Rainmanmoe) February 4, 2024

That was a beautiful first half. Love the way they attacked the rim from the word go. Great job on the other end defending without fouling and creating turnovers. We talked about Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot stepping up in the preview and boy have they. — Anthony Pagnotta (Flounder) (@HTBAnthony) February 4, 2024

Harrison Ingram is doing what needs to be done 👏🏽 — Sydney Anderson (@Sydneyinsports) February 4, 2024

Harrison Ingram tonight pic.twitter.com/Al8My739nP — Mickey Grizzard (@realmasseybritt) February 4, 2024

I really thought it would be Davis and Cadeau playing out of their mind that would put UNC ahead of Duke. But I gotta give credit to Bacot and Ingram. They both have been outstanding tonight — Jackson Reyes (@JacksnReyes) February 4, 2024

If the Armando Bacot that is playing tonight plays like this the rest of the season, the @UNC_Basketball is a Final Four squad — The Sports Shop Radio Show (@TheSportsShop1) February 4, 2024

@UNC_Basketball standing on business right now let’s finish these dookies off pic.twitter.com/Tl2hZQmf2V — 👑MARS ✊🏿✌🏾 (@MarsToRaww) February 4, 2024

HEELS playing flawless ball right now. 🔥🔥🔥 #UNC — Troy (@thalter21) February 4, 2024

What a different experience Cormac Ryan is having at UNC than he would have had finishing off at ND. He got his degree and now he has a shot at getting a ring — Molly Hogan (@MiMiHogan) February 4, 2024

HEELS WIN!!!!!!! HECK OF A TEAM WIN! Keep it rolling baby! @UNC_Basketball — Brady Dunn (@bradydunn46) February 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire