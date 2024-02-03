UNC vs. Duke: The best signs from College GameDay

North Carolina and Duke will add another chapter to their storied rivalry on Saturday night as they clash for the first time in 2024.

With North Carolina sitting atop the Atlantic Coast Conference at 9-1, Duke is 1.5 games behind them and can essentially catch up with a win. A UNC win moves them to 2.5 games ahead of the Blue Devils in early February.

It will be another electric atmosphere in the Dean Dome as the Tar Heels look to snap a two-game losing streak to Duke after the Blue Devils swept the season series a year ago. But before tipoff, ESPN’s College GameDay was in the Dean Dome to preview the game and as always the fans in attendance brought some awesome signs.

Let’s take a look at some of the best signs from ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday that poke fun at the Blue Devils.

RJ Davis, standing on business all season

Tipping is always encouraged

Good morning from blue heaven 🫶 pic.twitter.com/S3cn1vECXJ — katherine (@kjollyy) February 3, 2024

The Swifties are here

You didn't hear this from us, but we heard she's playing halftime tonight 🤫 pic.twitter.com/SQI20q0FRT — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) February 3, 2024

Is it true Flip?!

“Filipowski eats corn the long way” 😁 pic.twitter.com/0bZmmtzUGS — The Tar Heel Story (@tarheelstory) February 3, 2024

Oh no, JWill!

Put some respect on RJ's name

Spot your favorite sign 🧐 LIVE on ESPN @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/5Af92i6LBV — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire