UNC lands a Top-10 ranking in USA Today’s Way-Too-Early-Top 25

Just like that, college basketball season is officially over.

UConn pulled away from Purdue in the second half Monday night, winning its sixth NCAA Championship. The Huskies showcased their well-rounded talent, while the Boilermakers showcased they’re nothing more than Zach Edey.

Will UConn 3-peat next year? Will Purdue find itself back in the title game?

Those questions will be answered throughout the 2024-2025 campaign, which is never too early to start with the USA Today Way-Too-Early Top 25?

Even with Armando Bacot exhausting his eligibility and the recent departure of defensive standout Seth Trimble, one team USA Today likes a lot is the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are ranked sixth in the WTE Top 25.

“First, UNC is waiting for decisions from RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram,” the USA Today wrote. “Davis has probably achieved enough to head off to the NBA, though Ingram could use another year as the Tar Heels’ focal point to hone his skills. Hubert Davis will definitely bring back guard Elliott Cadeau. UNC has some major recruits arriving on campus, but will definitely be active in the portal.”

The possible returns of Davis and Ingram would be great veteran moves, particularly for the likes of incoming 5-stars Drake Powell and Ian Jackson. UNC is bound to be a popular destination in the transfer portal, but who will choose Chapel Hill as their next step?

I like North Carolina’s chances to compete atop the ACC again. How far in the Big Dance will it go?

