RJ Davis becomes first UNC player to win Jerry West Award

North Carolina guard RJ Davis continues to make history after an impressive 2023-24 season.

After winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year award, Davis earned some national recognition. And ahead of Saturday’s Final Four games, Davis became the first player to win the Jerry West Award.

Davis was announced as the winner of 2024 Jerry West Award, presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The shooting guard award is named for 14-time NBA All-Star Jerry West, who was a Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Olympic gold medalist, NBA Finals Most Valuable Player and NBA champion. West was honored on Friday with his third election to the Hall of Fame, this time as a contributor.

Not only is Davis the first UNC winner of the award but the first ACC winner since Duke’s RJ Barrett in 2019.

It’s the latest honor for Davis who was named a consensus/unanimous first-team All-America. He was also a finalist for the Player of the Year award as well.

Davis averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 42.8 percent from the field.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire