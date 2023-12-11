UNC football quarterback Drake Maye makes 2024 NFL Draft decision

UNC football’s Drake Maye plans to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and will not participate in the Tar Heels' bowl game.

Maye announced his decision in a social media post Monday evening.

“Thank you, Coach Brown, for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing quarterback in Carolina Blue,” Maye wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his two seasons as a starter for the Tar Heels, Maye became one of the top quarterbacks in program history. He is fifth in passing yards (8,018 yards), fourth in total offense (9,227 yards), fourth in passing touchdowns (63) and tied for third in total TDs (79).

This season, Maye led the ACC with an average of 300.7 passing yards and 338 total yards per game. Last season, Maye was the ACC Player of the Year and led the Tar Heels to an appearance in the ACC Championship.

UNC is set to end the 2023 season against West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27 in Charlotte. With Maye opting out, redshirt freshman Conner Harrell is expected to be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback.

Where is UNC football’s Drake Maye projected to be picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Maye is projected to be the Tar Heels’ first first-round pick since 2017. Likely to be taken inside the top-5 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye could be the top quarterback selected. Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is the other QB jockeying to be the top signal-caller selected in the draft.

UNC DEFENDERS TO DRAFT: UNC football’s Cedric Gray, Myles Murphy make 2024 NFL Draft decisions

BOWL INFO: UNC football to play West Virginia in Duke's Mayo Bowl

UNC TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: UNC football transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Tar Heels?

UNC-WVU PREDICTION: UNC football vs. West Virginia in Duke's Mayo Bowl: Scouting report, prediction

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football quarterback Drake Maye makes 2024 NFL Draft decision