UNC football offers top player in transfer portal

The transfer portal is always active every single year following the college football season. It seems like each year there are a record number of players that enter the portal, seeking a new home.

And this year it looks like will be the same.

As we head into the final regular season week of college football, there are already a handful of players who have made decisions to enter the portal with more coming as games wrap up. One player that is already in the portal is defensive lineman Joey Slackman who is transferring out of Penn for his final season of eligibility.

Slackman is currently ranked as the top player in the portal by 247Sports in the early rankings and he now has an offer from North Carolina. The defensive lineman took to Twitter this week to announce that UNC has shown interest early on:

Grateful to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/NS8o9cD0Js — Joey Slackman (@JoeySlackman) November 21, 2023

The defensive line will be a big area to address for the Tar Heels as they will lose some talent on that front seven. But they will have to win a tough battle to land the recruit.

Slackman is already receiving a lot of interest and that will continue as the weeks go on before he finally makes a decision.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire