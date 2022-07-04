UNC football lands four-star wide receiver in 2023 class

The good news just keeps coming in for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. After adding several players to their 2023 class last week, the Tar Heels have added another recruit.

Four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver announced on Monday that he is committing to North Carolina, becoming the latest player to join that 2023 “Jordan” class for the program. Culliver made his announcement on Monday night, picking the Tar Heels over 18 total offers and a top 7 list he announced last month.

Culliver was down to UNC, Virginia Tech, NC State, Ohio State, Appalachian State, Maryland and Florida State. But in the end it really felt like a two-team race between the Tar Heels and Hokies.

The 6-foot-3, 174-pound Culliver hails out of Maiden, North Carolina, and is the No. 313 overall recruit, No. 42 wide receiver, and No. 12 player in the state of North Carolina per 247Sports.

With the addition of Culliver, UNC now has 14 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class. They have also jumped inside the Top 25 in the 247Sports team rankings with their recent surge.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.