Here’s a UNC basketball stat that puts the Tar Heels in great company

CHAPEL HILL – This UNC basketball team is starting to insert itself into the same company as some of the best squads in program history.

Despite some second-half lulls in their 86-70 win against Louisville on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, the fourth-ranked Tar Heels have earned double-digit victories in 13 of their 14 victories this season.

It’s UNC’s most double-digit victories through 17 games since the 2008-09 squad won 15 of its first 17 games by double digits. Those Tar Heels went on to win the national championship.

This season, UNC (14-3, 6-0 ACC) has won five ACC games in a row by double digits for the first time since the 2007-08 season. That year, the Tar Heels advanced to the Final Four.

WHAT HAPPENED VS. LOUISVILLE: Breaking down UNC basketball’s win vs. Louisville – and the Tar Heels’ shaky defense

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESUME: Where does UNC basketball stand 60 days from Selection Sunday and 2024 March Madness?

For reference, UNC had six double-digit victories through 17 games last season. Things are different for the Tar Heels in their third season under head coach Hubert Davis.

“I think we all just bought into executing our game plan, and the team. We all love playing with each other and going out there to compete every night,” said senior guard RJ Davis, who is averaging an ACC-best 20.4 points per game.

“There’s something about this team that just has chips on their shoulder. It doesn’t matter who we play, we’re just gonna go out there and get these grit wins. We’ve been doing a good job of just knowing our identity.

"I think we know our identity at this point of the season where we’re at. We just gotta continue doing all the things that are making us great. All of that is all of the little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.”

What does show up on the stat sheet is UNC’s offensive and defensive efficiency. The Tar Heels are on track to be top 15 nationally in both categories on KenPom.com for the first time since winning the ACC regular-season title and earning a No. 1 seed in the 2018-19 season.

“The only thing you really have control over is how you react and how you respond,” Hubert Davis said.

So far, the Tar Heels have seized control with a dominant start against ACC opponents. If they keep it up, they’ll join an elite group of Tar Heels from the past.

“We’ve just been answering everything,” said Armando Bacot, who is averaging 14.8 points and 10.5 rebounds. “We responded well. That’s huge for us, especially in conference play.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball stat that has current Tar Heels on track to be elite