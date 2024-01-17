Where does UNC basketball stand 60 days from Selection Sunday and 2024 March Madness?

UNC basketball is in good shape to be included in March Madness as part of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

In 60 days, college basketball teams across the nation will prepare to watch the selection show on CBS. With the madness quickly approaching, there’s work to be done as hundreds of squads compete to secure a spot in the 68-team field on Selection Sunday (March 17).

Through 16 games, the Tar Heels (13-3, 5-0 ACC) are atop the ACC standings and look like a safe bet to be back in the postseason. After making a run to the 2022 NCAA championship game, UNC missed the 2023 tournament.

Senior guard RJ Davis is averaging an ACC-best 20.4 points per game and Armando Bacot is averaging a double-double (14.6 points, 10.8 rebounds) to lead UNC.

Here’s a look at where the Tar Heels stand with two months left before March Madness.

UNC basketball’s NCAA Tournament resume

UNC has one of the best resumes in the nation, according to the latest NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings. As of Monday, the Tar Heels are No. 7 in the NET and projected to be one of the top seeds in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

After finishing the 2022-23 season with one win in Quadrant 1 games, UNC has a 5-3 record against Q1 opponents this season and is 8-0 in Q3-Q4 games. The Tar Heels’ marquee wins came against Tennessee (No. 6 in the NET), Oklahoma (23) and Clemson (27).

According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, UNC is projected to be a No. 1 seed. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Tar Heels on the 2-seed line as of Monday morning. Like Palm, Bracket Matrix’s formula predicts UNC to be a No. 2 seed.

What’s next for the Tar Heels before March Madness?

Things could change in the coming weeks, but more Quad 1 opportunities await UNC. Currently, the Tar Heels are scheduled to play five Q1 games: Duke (Feb. 3), Clemson (Feb. 6), at Miami (Feb. 10), at Virginia (Feb. 24) and at Duke (March 9).

There are also potential pitfalls along the way. UNC’s game against Louisville on Wednesday is the lone Quadrant 4 game remaining on the schedule. Eight of the Heels’ final 15 ACC games are currently in the Q2 range.

