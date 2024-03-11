UNC basketball’s Joel Berry talks 2016 ACC Tournament, Tar Heels’ chances in March Madness

It’s been nearly eight years since Joel Berry II led UNC basketball to a championship at the 2016 ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Berry, now a college basketball analyst for the ACC Network, and the ACC’s 15 teams will return to the nation’s capital this week for the first time since Berry earned MVP honors at Capital One Arena.

Duke and UNC, the top two seeds entering the five-day tournament, each won a title in the event’s first two trips to D.C. (2005, 2016).

In an exclusive interview with The Fayetteville Observer, Berry covered several topics about the Tar Heels, Blue Devils and the ACC. Here are some of the highlights from that interview, which was edited for brevity and clarity.

Joel Berry on UNC basketball winning 2016 ACC Tournament

For me, personally, that was really like my coming out party. … It was a good year, but as the season progressed, I just got better and better and better. That ACC Tournament was like the icing on the cake for me as far as implementing myself as a top player for the team. Winning MVP, that was a blessing.

'FIERY' RYAN: What UNC basketball’s Cormac Ryan wants Tar Heels fans to remember about win at Duke

ALL-TIME TAR HEEL: How UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot grew after freshman year

What is the biggest storyline entering the 2024 ACC Tournament?

I think the ACC Tournament is wide open. … We could possibly see someone that we’re not expecting holding up that trophy at the end of the week.

UNC basketball’s keys to March Madness, deep run in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The one thing that stands out for me is their production off the bench. As a fan, as a coach, you know what you’re gonna get from your first five (players). But the difference maker is: what kind of production can you get off the bench? I think it’s such a value to a team, having guys that can come off the bench and produce without a drop-off.

I think that’s really the difference maker for Carolina. … Having four guys (Jae'Lyn Withers, Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Paxson Wojick) that you can bring off the bench in different ways, that makes the difference for Carolina and can make a difference in them not only winning the ACC Tournament, but making a big run in the NCAA Tournament.

UNC basketball’s X-factor entering ACC Tournament, NCAA Tournament

I think the big difference is Cormac Ryan and his 3-point shooting. Harrison Ingram, if he’s not shooting it from the outside, he has the ability to back you down and play from the inside-out. … But really, when you talk about outside shooting, the only guy who really stands out is RJ (Davis). When RJ’s not hitting, Elliot Cadeau hasn’t been hitting at a high clip, but still does a marvelous job of moving the ball around. Who is that other 3-point shooter? It has to be Cormac Ryan. He’s the guy I believe will need to step up and continue to have that production from the outside to pair up with RJ.

What’s it like seeing Marcus Paige as a coach at UNC?

I know how high of an IQ he has. I think that brings so much value to guys like RJ and Elliot and the point guards who will come in in the future. I just think that’s such a great piece to have on your bench. He played some point guard and off ball, which I think helps RJ as well. … I could go on and on about what Marcus brings, because I love him so much as a person and a player.

Do RJ Davis and Armando Bacot deserve to have their jerseys in the Smith Center rafters?

For RJ, he should get in there with the criteria (if he wins) ACC Player of the Year. That’s my ACC Player of the Year, and I think that’s solidified. … As far as Armando, I think that’s the question mark for everyone. Obviously, what he has given to this program over the last five years has been awesome. I would love to see him up there, but at the end of the day, you have to meet the criteria.

What I tell folks is: You look up there and you see the jerseys up there and you’re like, wow, those are a lot of great players. But think about the amount of great players that aren’t up there who had a great impact on the program. … Is (Bacot) deserving of being up there? Yes, but there are a lot of great players who aren’t.

What Joel Berry likes about Duke basketball

There were a lot of questions about them at the beginning of the year about who was going to produce outside of Jeremy Roach and (Kyle) Filipowski. But, like last year, Duke is starting to rev it up at the right time.

Last year, we saw Tyrese Proctor turn it on at this time. Dereck Lively started coming into form around this time. I don’t know what it is about Jon Scheyer and his staff, but they do an unbelievable job of being consistent and turning it up at the right time. The only problem I see — and it's damn-near nitpicking — is if Filipowski gets in foul trouble. They have what it takes to make a deep run.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball’s Joel Berry talks ACC Tournament, Tar Heels’ potential