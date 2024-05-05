UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau makes change ahead of sophomore season

Among the players returning for another season at North Carolina is point guard Elliot Cadeau. Following an impressive freshman season in which Cadeau grabbed the starting spot and never gave it up.

With Cadeau returning and RJ Davis making his decision, the Tar heels will have their backcourt back together again. However, there will be a small change.

After wearing No. 2 all season long, Cadeau is making a change to his number for the season. His mother, Michelle, revealed the news on Saturday night after promoting a new shirt that Cadeau is releasing. The shirt shows Cadeau in a No. 3 jersey and she confirmed that a number change was happening.

Yup!! Back to his original number! — Michelle Cadeau (@thecadeaus) May 4, 2024

It’s a small change but Cadeau goes back to his high school number that he wore in his career. The No. 3 was worn by Cormac Ryan who is not back after running out of eligibility. That opened up the number for Cadeau who will dawn it again in his career.

