UNC basketball finishes with two five-star recruits in final 247Sports 2024 rankings

Fresh off a 2023-24 campaign in which the UNC basketball program won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title, Hubert Davis and his staff are building for the future. And part of that is the 2024 recruiting class.

North Carolina will welcome in a three-man recruiting class for that 2024 cycle with Ian Jackson, Drake Powell, and James Brown all signed. It’s a good class, ranking near the top 10 on nearly every recruiting site.

But as programs are ready to welcome this class onto campuses this Summer, 247Sports has released its updated rankings for the 2024 class. And it’s the final version.

North Carolina has two five-star recruits in the final rankings with Ian Jackson leading the way at No. 8 overall. Not far behind him is Ian Jackson, who is No.11 in the final update.

As for their future teammate, center James Brown is a four-star recruit who checks in at No. 110 overall.

Jackson has maintained his ranking near the top of the list, being a consistent top 10 recruit throughout the entire cycle. Powell has climbed the rankings each update shooting all the way up to just outside the top 10 with his stellar play the past year or so.

For Brown, he has slipped in the rankings after transferring out of St. Rita in Chicago to Link Academy but it’s still a respectable ranking for the big man.

This class will be an important one not only for the future of the program but right away as well as the Tar Heels would love for them to come in and make an immediate impact in 2024-25.

