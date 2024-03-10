Tar Heels sweep Duke, clinch ACC regular-season title behind Cormac Ryan’s huge night

For the first time since 2019, the UNC men’s basketball team clinched the regular-season ACC Title outright.

And to make it sweeter, they did so against Duke – inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Behind a career performance for Cormac Ryan, who forever etched his name into the storied Tobacco Road Rivalry with a 31-point performance, North Carolina downed the hated Blue Devils by an 84-79 mark.

After getting swept last year by Duke, the Tar Heels (27-6, 18-3) won both matchups this season – and in dominant fashion. Outside of the first 36 seconds of the Feb. 3 UNC-Duke battle, North Carolina NEVER trailed in the rivalry series this year.

Just like Round One, the Tar Heels bolted out to a massive lead in the first half that stretched to as many as 15 points. Cormac Ryan hit a couple of quick threes and played a consistent game throughout, leading all scorers with 31 points.

The Blue Devils then began to climb back in during the second, just like every rivalry clash. They came out of the locker room firing and took advantage of several UNC defensive lapses, particularly behind the play of tripster Kyle Filipowski.

North Carolina made the necessary adjustments and started making shots, such as Elliot Cadeau’s heave with the shot clock expiring late in the game. Tar Heel Nation gritted its teeth as Duke made things interesting in the final seconds, but North Carolina wasn’t going to be denied a chance to finish the sweep of its biggest rival – IN Durham.

The final buzzer sounded, the Tar Heels taunted the Cameron Crazies and walked off the floor ACC Champions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire