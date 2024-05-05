Unbeaten Lyle-Pacelli scores a pair of wins

May 4—The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team ran its win streak up to eight as it edged out Spring Grove 4-2 and topped Mabel-Canton 5-0 in a pair of games played in Spring Grove Friday.

Jack Klingfus had two key RBIs in the win over Spring Grove for LP (8-0 overall) and Dane Schara struck out 13 in six innings to beat the Cougars.

LP 4, Spring Grove 2

LP pitching: Hunter VaDeer (W) 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 BB, 2 ER, 14 K; Dane Schara (S) 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-2, double, R; Logyn Brooks, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Isaac Nelsen, 0-for-2, RBI; Jack Klingfus, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Isaac Small, 1-for-4

LP 5, Mabel-Canton 0

LP pitching: Schara (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 13 K; Grady Meyer, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-3, double, RBI, 2 R; Brooks, 1-for-4, RBI; VaDeer, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Nelsen, 2-for-4, R; Klingfus, 1-for-3; Schara, 1-for-3