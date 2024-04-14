Unai Emery and Aston Villa deliver major setback to Arsenal’s title hopes

Suddenly it feels like this has been the pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race. Just hours after Liverpool wasted their chance to resume the leadership, simply Arsenal choked and their timing could not have been worse. This was not what champions-elect do.

Manchester City may only be two points in front, after their demolition of Luton Town on Saturday, and there are six games to go, but it is an advantage they will not have expected and it is ominous for their rivals given their pedigree from this position.

Aston Villa fully deserved their victory – as Unai Emery completed a fine league double over his former side – and they significantly bolstered their own hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. They also struck the goal frame three times (twice in one effort from Youri Tielemans).

Sadly for Arsenal it was another defensive calamity, after the errors in the Champions League against Bayern Munich in midweek, with Gabriel unfortunately at fault again.

He was caught out as Leon Bailey opened the scoring from a tight angle before Ollie Watkins ran from his own half – with Arsenal desperately appealing for offside – to superbly dink a second goal past David Raya. Arsenal were stunned and had no reply as their fans began streaming for the exits.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their second goal - Reuters/David Klein

The outstanding players? Villa’s captain John McGinn and centre-half Diego Carlos while there was folly in the Arsenal fans goading their former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The World Cup winner thrives on such situations as he produced the save of the match to deny Leandro Trossard from close-range with an outstretched right foot.

For Arsenal there also must be a reflection on how fraught it was – on and off the pitch. The anxiety spread from the stands with chances snatched at during a tense first-half. It became even more taut after that with Villa, undeniably, the stronger side as Arsenal worryingly failed to create a clear-cut opportunity. They can have no complaints about the result.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa, As it happened...

07:26 PM BST

That’s all folks

It has been a seismic day in the Premier League title race and it is now unquestionably advantage Manchester City.

Credit to Aston Villa, who produced an excellent second half display to get the win and bolster their hopes of Champions League football next season.

07:23 PM BST

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts

We had one of the best performances in the first half against a very good team, we should have had three or four goals, but it didn’t happen in the second half the momentum shifted

Why did you start Trossard ahead of Martinelli?

Because I am the manager and decide how to mange

Why was Odegaard subbed off?

Odegaard was feeling something and could not continue

Why was the second half worse?

We were struggling to retain the ball as we did in the first half, we didn’t have the composure. Credit to them as well, the game became more stretched and when we conceded the first goal it was a big blow

How are players feeling?

After losing any game they are frustrated and sad. But now we have a beautiful opportunity, that hasn’t happened in this club in 14 years, to reach a Champions League semi-final.

City and their lead, how important is that psychologically?

I don’t know, you look at the schedule we all have to play, it’s crazy, it [defeats] can happen to any team. We cannot control that. We can control how we prepare tomorrow for Bayern Munich.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a day to forget - Reuters/Paul Childs

07:14 PM BST

More from Emery

“Very happy, very happy. I think the players were very focussed. It was a very difficult match but a great opportunity to get three points. We needed the goalkeeper, we needed the defence, we needed a high commitment to defence.

CL contenders?

“We could be, but we have to be very demanding.

Best performance of season?

I don’t know, I think we played more or less in the same level at different matches against different opponents.

Courage to play out from the back?

We are trying always to dominate, to keep possession. It’t not easy. We were concerned before the match that the only way to get chances was to keep possession at some points for more than Arsenal.

Any stronger feeling because of previous experience here?

No. It’s very difficult to play here. After Arsenal I have come two times, one with Villarreal. My time here was fantastic, but this is the same three points as anywhere else.

07:09 PM BST

Aston Villa manager Emery reacts

Before the match we were very motivated and very excited about the possibility. This is a very tough match and we needed to be focusing very well defensively. We wanted to be strong and have high commitment to defence as were in the first half. We tried to do 90 minutes being consistent and wait for our moment to control the game. The first half was more difficult but we tried to dominate with the ball. We did that less than in the second half. Second half we competed very well. But we are not being consistent in every match like I want. But today we were fantastic.

Unai Emery celebrates an outstanding display by his team - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

06:55 PM BST

More twists to come?

Arsenal and Liverpool will certainly hope so. Few predicted both would lose at home today, and the expectation is that City will make the most of these unexpected gifts from their title rivals. But things don’t always pan out the way people predict, as today proves.

06:53 PM BST

Paul Merson on Sky Sports

“Arsenal’s chances in the title race have gone, 100 per cent.”

06:51 PM BST

Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez speak to Sky Sports - ‘We’ve proved a few people wrong’

Watkins on the win...

“It’s massive to come here and win. They’re playing good stuff, they’re controlling games and for us to play like that shows where we’re going.”

Martinez on beating his former team...

“I enjoy every win to be fair...we knew we needed a big away win for our Champions League hopes. We’ve got five cup finals to come but we need to enjoy this win. I love [Arsenal] and always will.”

Watkins on battling for the Champions League spot...

“I think any win is big, but considering other results. this is [huge]..we’re fighting for Champions League. We knew it would be tough [today], I think we’ve proved a few people wrong.”

06:33 PM BST

Masterclass from Emery, chastening defeat for Arteta

Silence at the final whistle from a ground that can’t be more than a third full. Really weird that so many Arsenal fans have left early given the year they have had. Would understand it if this were a night game but it’s not even 6.30 yet. Surely these players deserve more support? Great weekend for City, great weekend for Villa. Awful for Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs and the neutral as a title race, which was being trailed as potentially the best ever in some quarters as recently as this morning, now looks to have a very familiar look to it. City have Brighton, Forest, Wolves, Fulham, Spurs and West Ham left to play. Would it be a surprise if they won all of those games? If Arsenal drop any points in their remaining games (Wolves, Chelsea, Spurs, Bournemouth, Man Utd, Everton) City could draw one and still win the title, with a five-goal swing towards them over the six games. In other words, it is too early to call it over but given the way City under Guardiola tend to finish, it looks ominous. More ominous was the way Arsenal played in that second half: edgy, listless and lax. It looked a lot like an afternoon where their dreams died for another year. Villa, though, were magnificent. And without four likely starters in Kamara, Mings, Buendia and Ramsey. And coming off a tough midweek European game of their own. And with two days fewer rest than Arsenal. A masterclass from Unai Emery, a chastening day for his successor.

06:30 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 2

Well, well, well...who saw that coming? Liverpool losing at home to Palace before Villa take all the points at Arsenal? If you have your hands up I need you to give me some EuroMillions numbers, or you’re lying...

The visitors were brilliant and deserved that. For Arsenal the questions as to how they lost and the doubts regarding their title tilt will undoubtedly follow.

06:28 PM BST

96 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 2

Villa are playing keep-ball and every pass is cheered by the visiting fans.

06:25 PM BST

95 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 2

There are lots of empty seats at the Emirates - the home fans certainly have given up hope.

06:24 PM BST

93 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 2

To state the obvious, this all plays into the hands of Man City...

As I typed that Watkins nearly scored a third for Villa - he’s in the box but is tackled at the vital moment. It wouldn’t have counted, though, as the flag was up, Bailey straying offside in the build up.

06:20 PM BST

89 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 2

Villa have deserved that - they defended resolutely in the first half, but since the break have been the better side.

There will be eight minutes for Arsenal to try and somehow get something from this...

06:19 PM BST

Joy for Emery

A jig and a clench of the fists from Emery to celebrate the first goal against his former club, skirting the right side of respectability, but it looked like it meant a lot to him. Also had an Alex Ferguson-esque vibe: a man who does not usually go in for such wholehearted goal celebrations and is slightly out of practice. Just a satisfied grin n’crouch for the second, to salute a job well done. Remarkable state of affairs given Arsenal’s brilliance for most of this calendar year. It has not helped that Gabriel, so reliable at centre back, has picked this week to become error-prone. Mood among the home fans was tense, bordering on furious even before the goal. Feels like it has transmitted to the team. You would usually say that Arsenal will surely manufacture one telling chance in the time that remains but they have barely managed that in this half. Disastrous day for them.

06:16 PM BST

GOAL!

Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 2

Game over and Man City will be the ones really smiling. Watkins on the break, he’s only got Smith-Rowe for company and he’s fends off the Croydon De Bruyne before clipping the ball over Raya. Great finish, great goal.

That all came from Arsenal losing the ball in the Villa half, one ball is all it took to present Watkins with the chance...

Ollie WATKINS!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MHo67rFDTP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2024

06:13 PM BST

GOAL!

Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 1

Yet another corner for Villa - surely they can create something from this one, they’ve have enough sighters...

They go short, before delivering the ball into the box... then it’s Bailey at the back post! The low ball from the left should have been dealt with. But it’s been coming and it’s the run at the near post, from Torres, that creates the space at the back post for the sub, who keeps his head and slots into the back of the net.

Leon Bailey has BROKEN the deadlock for Villa!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/MugOrzgBnH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2024

06:12 PM BST

81 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa attack through Konsa, but his cross is well blocked by Gabriel.

Did I say the Emirates seemed anxious? Anxiety levels will only rise as we get closer to the 90-minute mark.

06:10 PM BST

80 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Arsenal haven’t really got going since the break and once again Villa pick them off in defence and try to create an attack of their own. That’s been the pattern of this half.

06:09 PM BST

77 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

There is indeed a change for the hosts - Odegaard makes way for Smith-Rowe and Jesus departs for Jorginho. Odegaard was head and shoulders above everyone in the first half but hasn’t really featured since the break.

Gary Neville, meanwhile, says Pep Guardiola will be on his sofa watching this giggling ‘like Muttley’. Great reference to one of the all-time great (and hugely underrated) cartoon characters there...

06:05 PM BST

75 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Fifteen minutes to go - more changes to come for Arteta? Arsenal have lost all the control they had in the first half.

06:04 PM BST

72 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

The Emirates is getting more and more anxious...Villa have been the better side this half and again have another corner.

The ball comes in from the left but it doesn’t beat the first man - criminal. However, they get another bite of the cherry. Tielemans this time hits the ball into the near post, it falls to Torries whose shot-cum-cross forces yet another corner...

The third attempt to beat the front man also fails and Arsenal clear the danger.

05:59 PM BST

Arsenal look leggy and open

Crikey, that Tielemans shot which bounced off the bar and the post should wake up an increasingly dozy Arsenal. They are looking leggy and error-prone now, all the noise is coming from the claret and blue corner. You wouldn’t know the visitors are enjoying their best spell of the game, Emery looking like he is mourning a beloved pet on the sideline. Villa really defending well too, especially the full-backs. Saka had very little joy out of Digne, for which I take full responsibility after suggesting he would have the upper hand earlier this afternoon. Konsa emerging from position wisely to disrupt Arsenal’s build-up play and Trossard was doing little to exploit the gap that leaves. Martinelli is surely going to improve them?

05:58 PM BST

Tense times for Arsenal

Arsenal are searching for the opener at home to Villa - AP/Kirtsy Wigglesworth

05:57 PM BST

64 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa fancy this now, they are attack with vim and vigour and they earn another corner. Can they create something from this? They nearly do, as the ball comes in. But Diego Carlos catches Odegaard near the face. There’s a stoppage and Arsenal make two chances.

White and Trossard make way for Tomiyasu and Martinelli.

05:52 PM BST

60 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa have been good this half and the have a corner with which to try and pose more problems for the hosts. And they nearly take the lead. Arsenal defend the initial threat, but the ball comes to Tielemans (thanks to Zinchenko trying to nutmeg the Villa man), who shoots from the corner of the box and it looks as though it comes off both bar and post...so close and Arsenal are living dangerously.

"That's a terrific hit"



So, so close for Aston Villa! 🤏 pic.twitter.com/HyB3ua0cbE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2024

05:50 PM BST

59 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Change for Villa: Diaby makes way for Bailey.

05:49 PM BST

58 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Corner for Arsenal - can they create something from here. Saka’s delivery in the first-half was really good and this ball to the back post poses questions of the Villa defence, but they are more than up to the task and head clear before Rice’s first-time volley his high, wide, and not so handsome.

05:46 PM BST

56 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Arsenal have been a bit one-paced this half. They need to inject a bit of pace into proceedings.

05:44 PM BST

Changes for Arsenal imminent?

There have been a few half-hearted penalty shouts for Arsenal so far in this game but there is something about the fury levels from crowd, manager and players which feels confected, so unsurprising to see David Coote wave everything away. Thoughts turning to how they can change things and this has been an inert start to the second half. It has not been Havertz’s best game, so Martinelli on for him feels logical. Wonder if Nketiah for Jesus might be worthwhile too. Game is being played at a pace and intensity that suits Villa at the moment.

05:43 PM BST

53 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

What Villa’s better passing does do, is give Arsenal less of the ball. They’re in the Arsenal half now and it’s the hosts defending in numbers for the first time this match - a sight that won’t please the home fans knowing they need to score to capitalise on Liverpool’s slip up. As I type Zaniolo has a shot well blocked, the home fans are getting slightly anxious and restless.

05:41 PM BST

51 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa are passing the ball much better this half compared to the first, they’re yet to create anything but encouraging signs nonetheless.

05:40 PM BST

49 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Free-kick for Arsenal. It’s 30 yards out in line with the left-handside of the box. But for once Odegaard’s delivery lets him down (a collector’s item) and nothing is created from it.

05:38 PM BST

47 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Arsenal’s first attack of the half comes down the right, through Havertz who plays in Jesus. The Brazilian falls under a challenge and there are appeals for a penalty but the ref, David Coote, is having none of it. The Arsenal man left his leg in there and the lack of any serious remonstrating indicates the hosts agree with Coote.

05:35 PM BST

45 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

They’re back under way at the Emirates. Big 45 minutes for the hosts and the title race.

05:23 PM BST

Keep calm and see off Villa in the second half

Everything is a test when you reach this stage of the season with so much at stake. Today, Arsenal are sitting a title-chasing A-Level in the subject of ‘keeping their heads’. Villa have been by turns obstinate and threatening but really should be seen off in the second half. That will happen if Arsenal stay calm and cut out the odd defensive error which has crept in a little in this game and Bayern in midweek. The danger is that one of Villa’s counters ends in a goal and Martinez decides to upgrade his status from minor-irritant to world-beating season-ruiner. As someone once said during an even more tense point in an Arsenal title chase “it’s up for grabs now”.

05:20 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

The last bit of action in the half again sees another Villa free-kick. The ball comes to the back post but the subsequent shot fails to trouble Raya.

Arsenal are well on top and would be ahead but for a fine save from Martinez. Bar that stop, however, the Villa keeper hasn’t had a lot to do and Villa look increasingly dangerous on the break.

05:17 PM BST

45 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Free-kick for Villa. It’s just on the edge of the box and it looks as though it’s made for Digne’s left peg. Indeed, it is Digne with the attempt but it’s at the wall, Gabriel’s face to be exact (not a dream come true for the defender...).

05:15 PM BST

Odegaard and Rice - a perfect ‘I stay, you go’ pairing

Villa are joint-fourth in the league for goals conceded from set pieces, 14 so far this season. Their set-piece coach Austin McPhee was out into the corner of the technical area for Arsenal’s first corner and looked satisfied that it drifted behind for a goal kick. Good coaching. McPhee is instantly recognisable on the Villa bench because his hair length looks better suited for a role on keyboards, flute and occasional supplementary percussion in an early 70s prog band. Crowd coming into it a bit more for Arsenal, it’s mostly been the black-clad youths with a drum close to the pitch at the Clock End. Enormous, and you have to say justifiable, fury for Zinchenko kicking the ball out for Zaniolo’s injury. Head injury - yes, absolutely do that. Running into your own player and hurting your leg a bit? Nah. Odegaard and Rice a joy to watch at the moment, they are the old Lampard-Gerrard “I stay, you go” thinking made manifest. Fascinating to see how they time their runs into the box when their team are holding possession close to it, Villa completely unable to pick them up at the moment and surely this will bear fruit soon, especially now the game is loosening up before half time. Lucky escape with Watkins hitting the post and Martinez making that excellent save from Trossard.

05:12 PM BST

40 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Two great chances for both sides in a matter of seconds...

(i) Arsenal lose the ball in their own half, it falls to Watkins (the one Villa man you don’t want it to fall to in the circumstances...) who drives at Gabriel before unleashing a low shot that cannons off the far post nearly going in the other corner.

(ii) The hosts then move the ball at pace up the other end of the pitch. There are more intricate passes before Odegaard lets fly, it breaks for Jesus who then plays a ball across the box where Trossard meets it first time. But his shot is somehow stopped by Martinez. That should have been 1-0 to the Arsenal...

What a SAVE from Martinez! 😲 pic.twitter.com/0LKi1xmi9L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2024

05:09 PM BST

38 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Odegaard is at the heart of everything good about Arsenal this afternoon. He just plays a dragged through ball (that’s the best I can describe it) round the corner for Trossard whose cross is headed over by Saka.

05:07 PM BST

36 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

The hosts are well on top but, if truth be told, Martinez has only had one (regulation) save to make so far...

05:06 PM BST

34 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Arsenal on the attack, but Zaniolo is down and feeling the effects of what looks like on the replay a challenge from his own man, Tielemans. Odegaard takes pity and boot the ball out, much to the annoyance of the home fans.

05:04 PM BST

31 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Promising move from Villa as Tielemans gets the ball in space. There’s room for the Belguan to play with and an overlap to capitalise on. But the Villa man does neither as his through ball is too long. You get the feeling Villa aren’t going to see too much of the ball in the hosts’ half and so they have to make every attack count.

05:01 PM BST

28 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Corner for Arsenal - it’s a lovely delivery from Saka, who floats it to the back post, it’s so lovely that everyone stops to admire it and the ball ultimately goes off for a goal kick. Arsenal will feel that should have got something/someone on the end of that.

04:59 PM BST

26 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

A rare Villa attack. They have an overlap on the right but the cross is long, way too long. The move, however, prompts Emery to applaud his men, they need all the encouragement possible at the moment, they’re not seeing a lot of the ball.

04:57 PM BST

Arsenal on top, with and without the ball

Martinez seems like the inevitable antagonist today, the time-wasting shenanigans have started already and you sense there will be further riling before the afternoon is out. One big save for the former Arsenal back-up keeper. His current team have largely done a good job of managing the mood of the match but they suddenly looked very powerless during that flowing Arsenal move which moved the ball up the pitch with wonderful pace and precision and nearly brought a goal from Jesus on the far post from Saka’s cross. Arsenal doing a good impression of a Jurgen Klopp team, at least one playing better than Liverpool this week, out of possession. Plenty of examples already of ball lost then won back almost immediately. Rice and Odegaard especially impressive here. Enjoyed the moment when Odegaard deftly took it past McGinn with a dropped shoulder then checked back and beat his midfield partner Tielemans for good measure, without much obvious need to do so. Emery the more animated of the two managers at the moment, looks like he’s re-arranging his team, Zaniolo and Diaby might be dropping deeper soon to help their Villa’s increasingly over-run midfield.

04:56 PM BST

22 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Arsenal are, as they tend to do, passing the ball well. This time they find Jesus in the box, the Brazilian cut back onto his left before shooting, it’s well blocked.

Villa are doing well to stay in this. Arsenal are playing intricate one-twos and it must be tough, mentally and physically to defend against.

04:53 PM BST

21 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa break from the left as a ball beat the Arsenal backline and finds Watkins in space. The Villa and England forward, however, dithers (not the first player to do that so far) and the hosts can regroup and crowd him out. Should have done better there...

04:51 PM BST

19 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

I could watch Odegaard all day - he plays a delightful, pin-point through ball for Saka that takes out four Villa players. So good to watch. Saka doesn’t do the museum-piece of a pass justice as he shoot well wide.

04:49 PM BST

17 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

It’s all Arsenal - they have another good chance as Saka crosses from the right with his left and Jesus’ header at the back post is wide. Goal not too far away?

04:48 PM BST

15 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Great chance for Havertz as he is played in on goal thanks to a long punt over the top from Zinchenko. As so often with him Havertz doesn’t look confident when presented with a good chance to score and he dithers too long before trying to flick the ball over the on-rushing Martinez....had he scored, however, it would not have counted as the flag was eventually raised.

Havertz in on goal - PA/Adam Davy

04:45 PM BST

13 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Morgan Rogers is shown the first yellow of the game for an overzealous challenge on Saka. The Arsenal man felt that as Rogers planted his boot on the top of the hosts’ favourite son’s foot. Ouch...

04:43 PM BST

Expectation for Saka

Encouraging start for Villa who you might have expected to approach this game cagily. When your deepest midfielders are McGinn and Tielemans, both capable of brilliance in attack, you have not come to shut up shop, you have come to party. As much as Unai Emery ever can. A couple of promising moments from McGinn already, drawing a foul and spinning away from Odegaard. There is such expectation for Saka from the home fans every time he receives the ball in any sort of space on the right. He gets a full-throated “ga’waannnn!” almost immediately after receiving a pass, regardless of how promising the position is ahead of him, the sort of shout which would unusually only come for a winger who had beaten his man and was heading into clear space. Arsenal supporters have seen how frequently he can turn possession into a threat and you’d fancy him up against Digne today. Konsa on the other wing coping well so far with Trossard and Jesus when he drifts left.

04:42 PM BST

9 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Arsenal play a bit of keep-ball, they start down the left with ZInchenko and Trossard before coming infield, then to the back, pass after pass and you wonder where they’re going other that down cul-de-sacs THEN Trossard injects a bit of pace to proceedings, playing in Havertz whose shot it well saved by Martinez.

Good, impressive start by the hosts.

04:38 PM BST

7 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Torres gives the ball away to Odegarrd of all players...the Villa man was dithering (world-class dithering at that). Odegaard plays in Saka, but his ball to the back post goes to no one in particular and the visitors don’t even have a shot on goal to deal with.

04:36 PM BST

5 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Arsenal are passing the ball well at the moment, no cutting edge yet, but it’s early days.

04:34 PM BST

3 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Odegaard is a delight to watch, he receives the ball on the half-turn so well, it’s a piece of artwork in itself. He set up a move down the right but it’s an attack that runs out of steam.

04:32 PM BST

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Early half-chances (at best) for Villa. The ball comes out to McGinn whose volley is blocked, the ball comes to Watkins and his looping header looooops onto the top of the net.

04:30 PM BST

1 min: Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

They’re under way in north London. Arsenal in their famous red and white kit and Villa in their shades of blue number.

Time to tackle one of the major scourges in football: The number of clubs in the capital who play London Calling by The Clash in their pre-match build-up soundtrack. It’s just had its traditional airing here and I’ve heard it at Chelsea, West Ham and Fulham too in recent(ish) weeks. Fulham can make a good case for ownership as the “I live by the river” line is only really applicable for Craven Cottage. But clearly it belongs to QPR, because Mick Jones supports them. As does this Clash-enjoyer. Sorry, inferior London clubs. More important minutiae to cover before kick-off. Both teams are wearing sport’s most pointless garment - the warm-up jacket which is put on for the famously chilly walk from dressing room to pitch, then discarded as soon as the teams have exchanged handshakes. But the keepers from both sides go without. Only returning villain Emi Martinez is brave enough to wear short sleeves though. That’s the first psychological battle won.

04:28 PM BST

The teams are out on the pitch

And we’re moments away from kick-off. Can Arsenal capitalise on Liverpool’s slip up and return to the top of the table? We’re about to find out.

04:23 PM BST

Unai Emery returns to the Emirates

This will be Unai Emery’s seventh career game against Arsenal, with two wins, three draws and only one defeat in that time - the 4-2 at Villa Park last February when the celebration police took exception to Arsenal’s post-match behaviour. This will be his second return to North London since his post-Wenger era in charge, although the first was without fans with Villarreal. Will be curious about what sort of response he gets from the home fans. The press seats here are behind the away dugouts and the fans in front seem highly motivated to make use of their proximity to visiting managers. I was here on Tuesday and the bile they generated for Thomas Tuchel was quite surprising.

04:21 PM BST

Back in north London

Emi Martinez returns to Arsenal...

Speaking of which...

READ: Emiliano Martinez loves winding up former club Arsenal – that is refreshing

04:17 PM BST

Mikel Arteta sounds confident

“We are ready...there are many things to admire about Villa. They have a lot of courage, they are good at set pieces and they deserve to be where they are. I am looking forward to it.”

03:59 PM BST

It’s a loss for Liverpool

Four points dropped in their last two league games and that is to go with a 3-0 defeat at Anfield in the week to Atalanta. Not a fatal blow but a fairly hefty one. Of course, if Arsenal lose to Villa then it might not be as bad is it now seems. But mid-April is never a good time to suffer your worst form.

03:50 PM BST

Thom Gibbs is in place at the Emirates Stadium

Much excitement in the press room here beneath the Generous Airline Sponsor Stadium, both at Liverpool’s evident struggles at home to Palace and Kai Havertz being played in his more traditional wide/midfield role after his recent excellence up top. Martinelli has a rest, Kiwior makes way for Zinchenko from the starting XI on Tuesday against Bayern.

There was some suggestion that Unai Emery might give several of his first-teamers a chance to recuperate, given Spurs’ defeat yesterday, Villa’s status as underdogs here and the need to concentrate on the Europa Conference League. Always fun to concentrate on a competition which has only happened twice in history.

03:40 PM BST

Crystal Palace currently lead Liverpool at Anfield

That is with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining. A loss for Liverpool would be a big help to Arsenal. And to Man City.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez walks past manager Jurgen Klopp after being substituted - Reuters/Carl Recine

03:32 PM BST

The teams are in

Arsenal

Starting XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira

Aston Villa

Starting XI: Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Zaniolo, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Cash, Alex Moreno, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Olsen, Kesler-Hayden, Bailey, Iroegbunam

03:24 PM BST

The stage is set

03:18 PM BST

Arsenal still have an unused weapon to unleash in the title race

Westlake Village, in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, is a glorious location in which to plan for the season ahead. Beautiful landscapes, a gentle breeze and perfect Californian sunshine. Malibu Beach is only round the corner, and Los Angeles is just a little further down the coast. It was here, in a spotless hotel under faultless blue skies, that Arsenal’s preparations for this campaign really gathered pace. Stationed in California for the second part of their pre-season tour, Arsenal made the most of the luxurious venue. Families of the players and coaches were invited, and the club put on enormous barbecues at which all staff could mix.

Read more from Sam Dean here.

Team news shortly.

12:15 PM BST

Mikel Arteta keeping cards close to his chest

With only seven matches to go we are deep into cliche territory where managers say things such as: “We’re taking it one game at a time.”

Step forward Mikel Arteta who isn’t known for great piece of oratory. Ahead of this afternoon’s match at home to Aston Villa the Arsenal manager said: “It is the only thing possible to look at one day and one game”.

“It is the only thing that is possible because it’s the only thing that maintains your focus and determines the tasks that you have to do on the day, which is the only thing that you can control,” he said.

With the title race set to go down to the wire you can see why Arteta prefers to err on the side of cliche rather than come out with bombastic statements. The north Londoners, arguably, have the toughest run in between themselves, City and Liverpool, and starting today against Champions League-spot chasing Villa it’s easy to see why bland utterances in public are the order of the day.

“We will know the results [of City vs Luton and Liverpool vs Palace] but we’ll still have our duty to win our game which is the only thing that we can control,” Arteta said on Friday. “That’s happened a few times already and it’s going to happen again in the next few weeks, so we’ll just focus on what we can do.

“It’s the most beautiful part of the season coming up right now and a very busy schedule. We’re going to have a really tough [game] against a really good side, and are we going to have to be really good to beat them.”

Injury-stricken Villa have some notable absences with Matty Cash, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Boubacar Kamara ruled out. And Arteta wants Arsenal to take advantage of their opponent’s poor fortunes.

“We always try to use things to our advantage. We don’t know what they are going to do and that’s nothing we can control. They still won [against Lille in the Europa Conference League] and they are a really good side, so we know the danger and we know our strengths as well, and we’ll try to do what we have to do to win.”

Let’s hope the this afternoon’s action is more exciting and unpredictable than the beige pre-match chat. Stay here to find out if it is and all the team news, with kick-off set for 4.30.

