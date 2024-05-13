UM transfer LB Semaj Bridgeman visited MSU this past weekend

A transfer portal linebacker from a rival school took a visit to Michigan State this past weekend.

Semaj Bridgeman — who is a Michigan Wolverines transfer — posted that he was visiting Michigan State this past weekend. Bridgeman entered the transfer portal in late April after one season at Michigan.

Bridgeman is a former four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 37 linebacker in that class.

Former Michigan LB was in East Lansing for a visit.

A 2023 four-star recruit from Philadelphia https://t.co/nBd4njCpC3 — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) May 12, 2024

