Ulfig's bat powers Concord past Mishawaka

Sophomore Lukas Ulfig drove in three runs Monday night, as the Concord baseball team beat Mishawaka, 4-0, in a key Northern Lakes Conference game on Monday

Starting pitcher Braeden Messenger allowed just seven hits and struck out seven to earn the complete-game win for Concord.

The Minutemen are now 4-0 in the NLC.

Quinn Rost and Max Schreiner each drove in three runs as Elkhart took down South Bend Washington 17-1.

AJ Scott picked up the win for the Lions.

Broderic Kaler had two hits and drove in three runs, while also picking up a save, as Jimtown topped South Bend Riley 10-5 in Northern Indiana Conference play.

Kam Radeker had two hits, drove in three and stole two bases, as Northridge beat Wawasee, 8-1 in the NLC.

Winning pitcher Kyan Miller had two hits and struck out 8, as Goshen beat Plymouth 4-2. Sophomore Braxton Cline homered for the RedHawks.

Mason Bogan had a big day for NorthWood, striking out nine batters while collecting two hits and scoring twice, as NorthWood topped Warsaw 4-2 in NLC action.

South Bend Adams scored eight runs in the sixth inning to knock off Penn, 11-4. It's the first time the Eagles have beaten Penn in a NIC game since 2000.

Northridge pitcher Collin Yoder struck out 10 over six innings in the Raiders 8-1 win over Wawasee.

Kam Radeker collected two hits and drove in three runs for Northridge. Jack Urbanski added two hits and two RBIs.

In softball action, Abbey Brown doubled in Hannah Zellers in the top of the ninth inning to give Jimtown a dramatic 7-6 victory over No. 3 (3A) South Bend Riley.

With the win, Jimtown remains unbeaten in the NIC.

Kiyla Eberhart struck out 13 hitters and went all nine innings to earn the win for the Jimmies. Both teams scored twice in the eighth inning to keep the game going.

Winning pitcher Ana Beachy had two hits and drove in two runs, as NorthWood crushed Warsaw, 19-2, in NLC action.

Victoria Vega had a triple and stole four bases for NorthWood.

Bailey Harris-Rodgers had three hits and three RBIs to lead Elkhart past South Bend Washington, 20-0, in Northern Indiana Conference play.

Abigail Widmar and Ashlyn Kronewitter each had two hits and two RBIs for Penn in an 11-0 win over South Bend Adams.

In a key Northern Lakes Conference girls tennis match, Northridge swept the singles in a 3-2 win over NorthWood.

Those singles winners were Saige Wheatley, Jaycie Cress and Sage Granberg.

Goshen got singles wins from Landry Schrock and Pippin Stutsman in a 4-1 win over Jimtown.

Goals from Shelby Laubach and Chloe Baker lifted Edwardsburg's girls soccer team past Three Rivers, 2-1, in Wolverine Conference play.

Northridge's Coby Hochstetler and Trinity Greenlawn's Jacob Palmer each shot a 38 and shared medalist honors in a boys golf match between Northridge, Greenlawn and Westview.

Trinity won the match with a 158, which was eight strokes better than runner-up Northridge.

BASEBALL

CONCORD 4, MISHAWAKA 0

Mishawaka;000;000;0;0;7;2

Concord;000;022;x;—;4;5;0

DeBroka (L); Braeden Messenger (W).

Concord: Hits: Lukas Ulfig 2. 2B: Ulfig. RBI: Ulfig 3

ELKHART 17, SB WASHINGTON 1

Washington;100;00;—;1;3;3

Elkhart;438;2x—;17;10;1

Ingram (L), Johnson (4); AJ Scott (W).

Elkhart: Hits: Brady Sherwood 2. 2B: Quinn Rost. 3B: Sherwood, Max Shreiner. RBI: Rost 3, Shreiner 3, Cooper Schoetzow 2. Runs: Sherwood 3, Shreiner 3, BrodeyWeaver 3.

JIMTOWN 10, SB RILEY 5

Riley;010;100;3;—;5

Jimtown;014;041;x;—;10

Dalton Cook (W, 6 K's), Brodric Kaler (5-S, 7 K's).

Jimtown: Hits — Mason Armstrong 2, Connor Christman 2, Kaler 2. 3B — Armstrong. 2B — Christman. RBI — Cole Dutton 3, Kaler 3. Runs — Armstrong 3, Dutton 3.

NORTHRIDGE 8, WAWASEE 1

Wawasee;001;000;0—;1;7;1

Northridge;201;311;x—;8;8;0

Kaleb Salazar (L), Kane Dukes (5); Collin Yoder (W, 10 K's), Kam Radeker (7).

Wawasee: 3B — Salazar. 2B — Ty Brooks.

Northridge: Hits — Radeker 2, Jack Urbanski 2. 3B — Conner Roth, Urbanski. 2B — Urbanski. RBI — Radeker 3, Urbanski 2. Runs — Brecken Gawthrop 2. SB — Gawthrop 3, Radeker 2.

GOSHEN 4, PLYMOUTH 2

Goshen;211;000;0—;4;10;4

Plymouth;001;100;0—;2;9;2

Kyan Miller (W, 8 K's), Jace Hershberger (6), Ryen Diaz (7); Preston Wolfe (L, 10 K's).

Goshen: Hits — Caelan Miller 2, Kyan Miller 2, Payton Bontrager 2. HR — Braxton Cline. 2B — Kyan Miller. RBI — Cline 2.

Plymouth: Hits — Caleb Bowling 2, Trey Delp 2, Keys 2. 2B — Keys.

SB ADAMS 11, PENN 4

Penn;001;001;2—;4;6;3

Adams;000;038;x—;11;10;2

Joe Trenerry (L), Cayden Stockbridge (5), Kyler Kaczmarski (6); Aidan Pearson (W).

Penn: Hits — William Barnes 2. HR — Barnes. 2B — Hunter Morrett. RBI — Morrett 2.

Adams: Hits — KJ Johnston 2, Jayden Laurence 2. 2B — Laurence, Aidan Micinski. Runs — Finn Mulvehill 2, Phil Northern 2, Micinski 2, Nate Reasor 2.

NORTHWOOD 4, WARSAW 2

NorthWood;011;100;1—;4;5;2

Warsaw;000;000;2—;2;7;2

Mason Bogan (W, 9 K's), Nathan Shrock (6), Landon Perry (7); Zac Miller (L), Reed Nelson (4), Quinton Brock (7).

NorthWood: Hits — Bogan 2, Perry 2. 2B — Bogan, Connor Reed. Runs — Bogan 2. SB — Reed 2.

Warsaw: Hits — Cohen Heady 2, Austin Polk 2. 2B — Polk.

SOFTBALL

JIMTOWN 7, SB RILEY 6 (9 INNINGS)

Jimtown;210;001;021—;7;9;6

Riley;200;010;120—;6;10;3

Kiyla Eberhart (W, 13 K's); Kaelynn Howell (L).

Jimtown: Hits — Abbey Brown 3. 2B — Hannah Zellers, Lily Gaugler.

Riley: Hits — Howell 2, Lexington Jenkins 2, Victorya Harmon 2, Lucy Franko 2. HR — Jenkins. 3B — Aleighana Clemons. 2B — Franko 2. Runs — Harmon 2.

PENN 11, SB ADAMS 0

Adams;000;00—;0;1;2

Penn;303;5x—;11;5;0

Angela McNellis (L), Audreyanna Gizzi (4); Aubrey Zachary (W, 9 K's).

Penn: Hits — Camille Biever 2, Ava Zachary 2, Abigail Widmar 2, Ashlyn Kronewitter 2. 3B — Ava Zachary. 2B — Widmar, Shannon Rudge. RBI — Widmar 2, Kronewitter 2. Runs — Biever 2, Zachary 2, Widmar 2, Kronewitter 2. SB — Widmar.

NORTHWOOD 19, WARSAW 2

Warsaw;002;00—;2;5;5

NorthWood;186;4x—;19;11;2

Kali Ousley (L), Mya Justice (3), Kaitlyn Odell (4); Ana Beachy (W, 7 K's).

Warsaw: 3B — Addyson Sainer. 2B — Emma Keyes, Mia Rodriguez, Ousley.

NorthWood: Hits — Ashlyn Brooke 2, Brooklyn Davis 2, Beachy 2. 3B —Victoria Vega. 2B — Beachy. RBI — Beachy 2, Chloe Davis 2, Payton Sears 2, Brooklyn Davis 2. Runs — Victoria Vega 4, Sears 3, Brooklyn Davis 3, Kate Damaska 2. SB — Victoria Vega 4, Ashlyn Brooke 2, Megan Yoder 2.

ELKHART 20, SB WASHINGTON 0

Elkhart;838;10—;20;13;0

Washington;000;00—0;2;4

Anna Knight (W), Natali Finkhousen (3).

Elkhart: Hits — Fionna Topolski 3, Bailey Harris-Rodgers 3, Ava Walker 2. 3B — Gabby Wagner. 2B — Harris-Rodgers. RBI — Finkhousen 3, Harris-Rodgers 3, Lili Escobedo 2, Wagner 2, Deneaja Jackson 2. Runs — Wagner 3, Knight 3, Laci Stimac 3, Harris-Rodgers 2, Fionna Topolski 2, Walker 2, Finkhousen 2, Jackson 2.

PLYMOUTH 5, GOSHEN 2

Plymouth;100;013;0—;5;8;2

Goshen;010;100;0—;2;6;5

Kayla Johnson (W); Emily Ramirez (L, 6 K's).

Plymouth: Hits — Johnson 2, Rylee Mann 2. 2B — Haylee Busse, Elsaya Bohm 2. RBI — Bohm 2. Runs — Busse 3. SB — Busse 2.

Goshen: Hits — Ramirez 2. 2B — Kendall Hodge. 3B — Evyn Weldy.

WAWASEE 7, NORTHRIDGE 2

Wawasee;210;003;1;—;7;13;0

Northridge;200;000;0;—2;4;6

Allen (W); Addi Knisley (L).

Northridge: Hits: Rachel Humbarger 2.

GIRLS TENNIS

GOSHEN 4, JIMTOWN 1

Singles: Landry Schrock (G) def. Alyssa Aldridge 6-2, 6-0. Pippin Stutsman (G) def. Natalie Butler 6-0, 6-2. Lilli Meisel (J) def. Anna-Cate Stahly 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles: Ellie Lanfermann/Deborah Kratzer (G) def. Lucy Rosentreter/Audrey Kinnison 6-3, 6-2. Rachel Schrock/Sammi Centeno (G) def. Loria Daniels/Maddie Long 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Goshen 5-5.

JV: Goshen 9, Jimtown 0.

NORTHRIDGE 3, NORTHWOOD 2

Singles: Saige Wheatley (NR) def. Britton Jesse 6-1, 6-0. Jaycie Cress (NR) def. Tatum Evers 7-5, 3-6, 6-2. Sage Granberg (NR) def. Gabriela Poblador 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Emery Porter/Kaydence Dumka (NW) def. Alyssen Weesner/Elaina Duthie 6-2, 6-0. Maddy Birk/Maggie Steiner (NW) def. Ava Schrock/Catherine Miller 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-1.

Records: NorthWood 6-4 (2-1 NLC).

JV: NorthWood 16, Northridge 1.

MARIAN 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2

Singles: Abigail Weaver (M) def. Anna Schrock 6-0, 6-0. Lillith Eaton (M) def. Mariah Stoltzfus 6-4, 6-4. Lillian Meier (M) def. Joryn Yoder 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Zoe Willems/Alina Bergstresser (B) def. Allison Dew/Michelle Dew 6-0, 6-2. Morgan Chupp/Cassia Nice (B) def. Christine Reeves/Braelyn Fackelman 6-2, 6-0.

JV: Bethany Christian 7, Marian 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 2, THREE RIVERS 1

Edwardsburg goals: Shelby Laubach, Chloe Baker.

Edwardsburg assists: Amaya Shier.

Records: Edwardsburg 4-3 (1-1 Wolverine Conference).

BOYS GOLF

BETHANY CHRISTIAN 205, OAK PARK MONTESSORI 234

At Cobblestone

Bethany: Noah Schrock 47, Keagan Meyer 48, Emerson Landis 55, Gideon Miller 55, Luke Miller 65.

Oak Park: Ryker Elias 56, Lex Moser 58, Ryan Kochanski 59, Pierceton Matney 61.

TRINITY GREENLAWN 158, NORTHRIDGE 166, WESTVIEW 174

At Meadow Valley

Northridge: Coby Hochstetler 38, Conner Hochstetler 39, Kaden Miller 45, Alex Thompson 44, vfadim Kidun 45.

Greenlawn: Jacob Palmer 38, Dane Sweiker 40, Max Cressy 43, Jack Cressy 42, Nate Palmer 38.

Westview: Wad Springer 44, Luke Haarer 37, Brett Springer 43, Bryan Yoder 56, Judson Hershberger 50.