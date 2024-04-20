Ukraine's tennis sensation Kostyuk overwhelmed with emotion after defeating Coco Gauff

Marta Kostyuk

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk (WTA 27) displayed raw emotion after a stunning victory over U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Stuttgart tournament, captured in a video on X on April 19.

In a remarkable performance, Kostyuk clinched the biggest win of her career by defeating a top-3 WTA player for the first time ever at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, triumphing with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6) upset.



Following her victory, Kostyuk was visibly moved, shedding tears on the court.

"I believe it's the culmination of small things that come together into one whole," Kostyuk said.

"I don't think there was something significant or big that changed or happened. It's simply a result of patience, relentless hard work, tears, and, well, you know, sweat and doubts, everything. It was all there."

"I'm very grateful to my team for supporting me today."

Read also:

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine