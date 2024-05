UIL high school baseball playoffs: Bi-district scores for El Paso-area teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The bi-district round of the UIL Texas high school baseball playoffs got underway on Wednesday and will run through Saturday.

CLASS 6A

Odessa Permian vs. Americas

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m. MT

Game 2: Saturday, 12 p.m. MT

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Americas High School

Midland Legacy vs. Eastwood

Game 1: Thursday, 6:30 p.m. MT

Game 2: Friday, 6:30 p.m. MT

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday, 11 a.m. MT

Games at Eastwood High School

Eastlake vs. Midland High

Game 1: Friday, 7 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday, 1 p.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Midland High School

Montwood vs. Frenship

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday, 11 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Monahans HS

CLASS 5A

Del Valle vs. Canutillo

Game 1: Thursday, 12 p.m. MT at Del Valle High School

Game 2: Friday, 1:30 p.m MT at Canutillo High School

Game 3: (if necessary) 4:30 p.m. MT at Canutillo High School

El Paso High vs. Ysleta

Game 1: Ysleta def. El Paso High, 14-4

Game 2: Thursday, 12 p.m. MT at Ysleta High

Game 3: (if necessary) Friday, 12 p.m. MT at Ysleta High

Hanks vs. Chapin

Game 1: Thursday, 6:30 p.m. MT at Hanks High Schol

Game 2: Friday, 6 p.m. MT at Chapin High School

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday, 10 a.m. MT at Chapin HS

Burges vs. Horizon

Game 1: Thursday, 6:30 p.m. MT at Horizon High School

Game 2: Friday, 6:30 p.m. MT at Burges High School

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday, 11 a.m. MT at Horizon High School

CLASS 4A

San Elizario vs. Riverside

Game 1: Thursday, 6:30 p.m. MT at San Elizario High School

Game 2: Friday, 10 a.m. MT at Riverside High School

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Mountain View vs. Irvin

Game 1: Irvin def. Mountain View, 8-7

Game 2: Thursday, 2 p.m. MT at Mountain View

Game 3: (if necessary) Friday, 5 p.m. MT at Irvin High School

Austin vs. Clint

Game 1: Thursday, 4 p.m. MT at Austin

Game 2: Friday, 4 p.m. MT at Clint

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Bowie vs. Fabens

Game 1: Thursday, 6:30 p.m. MT at Fabens

Game 2: Friday, 4 p.m. MT at Fabens

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

