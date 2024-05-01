UIL boys golf 2024 state championships: See results from Fort Worth-area schools

The 2024 UIL boys golf state championships for classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A concluded on Tuesday.

Here are the top high school golf performers from the Fort Worth-area.

Class 6A

Austin Lake Travis’ team of Ethan Dufresne, Bennet Kuhns, Elijah Galvan, Mackey Beckett and Luke Nolan won the Class 6A state championship with a total score of 570, which was six strokes under par. The Class 6A state tournament took place at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown, Texas.

The most successful school from the Fort Worth-area was Mansfield’s team of Patrick Babb, Corbin Murray, Ty Krismer, Jack Vetere and Cayden Dunaway. The Tigers two day total was 594, which earned them a ninth place finish.

The Tigers closed out the 23-24 season as the 9th best team in this great state. MHS rebounded from a disappointing day 1 to post the 2nd low score of the tournament on day 2. Cayden Dunaway and Caden Law closed out remarkable senior years 4 returnees for 24-25! #backatit pic.twitter.com/wv0IlYp9R8 — Mansfield Tiger Golf (@MHSTigerGolf) May 1, 2024

Right behind Mansfield in 10th place was Southlake Carroll’s team of Luke Evans, Andrea Birolini, Jason Lew, Preston Mohon and Kye Davis. The Dragons two day total was 598, which was only four strokes behind Mansfield.

Birolini had the strongest performance of any team in the Fort Worth-area, shooting a 142. The score was good for ninth place but was only two strokes behind second and third place; it was two strokes under par, which was 144 strokes.

Teammate Luke Evans tallied the second best time in the Fort Worth-area with a 146 total.

Mansfield’s Patrick Babb led the Tigers with a 148, and teammate Cayden Dunaway followed closely behind with a 149 total.

Cooper Paul from Conroe the Woodlands secured first place by shooting a 138.

Class 5A

Comal Smithson Valley’s team of Ryan Griff, Cole Cantu, Anniston McIlwain, Aiden Page and Zach Seader won the 5A state championship with a 572 total. The Class 5A state tournament took place at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, Texas.

Smithson Valley 572 total was four strokes under par.

Frisco Wakeland’s team of Luke Colton, Tripp Tuthill, Jude Robbins, Maxton Brown and Hunter Beasley claimed second place with a 586 total, which was 14 behind Smithson Valley.

The school from the Fort Worth-area with the strongest performance was Burleson Centennial’s team of Vincent Keller, Wyatt Woolard, Brooks Keen, Dayton Ramsey and Blake Keen. The Spartans placed sixth and shot a combined 605, which was two strokes behind fifth place.

Burleson Centennial’s Blake Keen had the strongest individual performance of any athlete in the Fort Worth-area shooting a 141 total. Keen had an extremely strong round one, setting a Burleson ISD record by coming in four strokes under par.

Keen finished with the same point total as the third place finishers, but lost the playoff hole. In total, he finished three strokes under individual par, which was 144 strokes.

Argyle’s team of Ajay Frank, Nathan Anderson, Cooper Jenson, Charlie Dickerman and Ethan Payne finished right behind Burleson Centennial with a 611 total.

Argyle was led by Ethan Payne’s 149 toal that secured an individual 20th place finish.

Another strong performer was Justin Northwest’s Cort Quella, who ended with a 149 total and an 18th place finish. Aledo’s Braden Stokes also had a stellar round, shooting a 150 and securing a 22nd place finish.

Class 4A

Bridgeport’s team of Collin Moody, Brady Mann, Colten Paradise, Zach Kehoe and Aiden Green won the Class 4A state championship with a 589 total at Legends Gold Curse in Kingsland, Texas.

Bridgeport came in 13 shots above par, which was 576 combined strokes.

Kehoe led the way with a 144, which was good enough for a second place finish and a match of par. Mann followed right behind with a 145 but did not win the playoff hole for third place.

Brownwood’s team of Hudson Reagan, Sir Jones, Caleb Modawell, Cobe Walker and Peyton Sharp secured a fifth place finish with a 633 total.

Celina’s team of Jaxon Brent, Knox Porter, Peydon Carver, Cade Biagini and Landon Flusche recorded a 12th place finish with a 674 total.

Class 3A

Brock’s team of Ford Farhat, Jack Vaughan, Dylan Curtis, Hudson Gonzalez and Bryson Brunson secured a second place finish with a 642 total.

Ford Farhat and Jack Vaughn led the Eagles with 155 totals. The two tied for eighth place.

Lubbock Liberty Cooper’s team of Reed Blacklock, Jackson Ballou, Jackson Tyler, Colton Bichard, Lane Lewis won the state championship with an impressive 617 total.

Gunter’s team of Dylan Tokarz, Preston Tarpley, Jacob Krupa, Ethan Stephens and Cale Foster finished fourth with a 668 total.

Boyd’s Cash Myers had a strong individual performance, shooting a 158 and recording a 16th place finish.