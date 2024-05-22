UH's Mantellato Dias named award finalist

May 22—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Hawaii women's water polo player Bia Mantellato Dias on Tuesday became the first player in school history to be named a finalist for the Peter J. Cutino Award.

Mantellato Dias, a sophomore center from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was joined by California goalie Isabel Williams and UCLA goalie Lauren Steele as finalists for the most prestigious honor in collegiate water polo.

Mantellato Dias scored a team-high 64 goals and added six assists for the Rainbow Wahine, who finished 23-4 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Hawaii finished at No. 3 in the Collegiate Water Polo Association Women's Varsity Top 25.

The 25th Peter J. Cutino Awards ceremony will be held June 1 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

UH women's sailors finish 15th in Boston

The Hawaii women's sailing team finished 15th during the ICSA National Championship's Western semifinals Tuesday in Boston's Charles River.

The Rainbow Wahine entered the second day of semifinals competition in 15th and were unable to finish in the top nine and advance to the final two days of competition.

UH finished with 459 points over 34 races in the 18-team semifinals. Yale (132) leads the Western semifinals, while Stanford holds the top spot in the 18-team Eastern semifinals.

Hawaii's Mercy Tangredi, Martha Schuessler and Morgan Carew amassed 242 points in the A division.

Vivian Bonsager, Anna Kalabukhova and Peyton Lieser finished with 217 points in the B division.

Yanagisawa qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Will Yanagisawa of Long Beach, Calif., will play in the U.S. Senior Open after winning a qualifying event Monday at Leilehua Golf Course.

Yanagisawa beat Japan's Tomonori Takahashi with a birdie on the first playoff hole after both golfers finished at 1-under 71.

There were 42 competitors vying for the lone qualifying spot to compete in the U.S. Senior Open, which will be held in Newport, R.I., from June 27 to 30.

UH Hilo men's soccer team to hold ID Camp

The Hawaii Hilo men's soccer team will host a Summer ID Camp on Aug. 17 at Vulcan Soccer Field.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to male athletes grades 9-12 and ages 18-23, who are interested in playing at the NCAA Division II level.

Hawaii Hilo acting head coach Diego Marroquin and assistants Terry Yamane and Steve Petner will be the instructors.

The registration fee is $100. There is a limit of 60 participants. For more information and to register, visit: HiloAthletics.com/camps