UGA extends contract for Kirby Smart, Josh Brooks

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is making Athens his home for close to the next decade and has become the highest paid coach in college football.

University of Georgia Athletics announced Smart’s contract now runs through the 2033 season, while Athletic Director Josh Brooks’ contract will now run through 2030.

Coach Smart will now be making $13 million a year, a $1.75 million increase annually. He is also eligible for bonuses of $1.3 million to $1.55 million a year.

"I want to thank President Morehead, Josh Brooks and the Board of Directors for extending my contract at the University of Georgia," Smart said. "I continue to be grateful and humbled by our administration’s commitment to our football program. The current culture in collegiate athletics is everchanging and as challenging as it has ever been, so I truly appreciate the leadership that our team is continually provided. I have an immense pride for representing my alma mater and look forward to that relationship continuing for many years to come."

Brooks' annual salary will increase by $100,000 each year, bringing him to $1,275,000 annually. He also could earn bonuses of up to $200,000 annually for top 20 or top 10 finishes in the Learfield Directors Cup.

"I am extremely grateful for the trust placed in me by President Morehead and the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors," J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. "Serving in this role and working alongside our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff is truly the privilege of a lifetime. I also want to thank President Morehead and the Board of Directors for Coach Smart’s well-deserved contract extension. His success in the first eight years leading our football program is unmatched, and his generosity and leadership as part of our university community has made a lasting impact."

The Executive Committee approved both contract extensions this week.

"The UGA Athletic Association and I are very pleased to extend the contracts of Josh Brooks and Kirby Smart," said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. "Coach Smart's unprecedented success is the definition of excellence for all of college football, and he has excited the Bulldog Nation about what is yet to come after winning two national championships. Josh Brooks has done a terrific job as Athletic Director and has positioned UGA Athletics to thrive in a rapidly changing college sports landscape. Both Kirby and Josh love this university as loyal graduates. I congratulate both of them and look forward to their continued leadership in the years ahead."

Locked In.



The Executive Committee of the UGA Athletic

Smart's contract now runs through 2033 and Brooks through 2030.



Smart’s contract now runs through 2033 and Brooks through 2030.… pic.twitter.com/2S0QtWDs0s — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) May 2, 2024

Kirby Smart’s winning success at UGA

As head coach, Smart has been the architect of a commanding legacy since taking over in 2016.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, but raised in Bainbridge, Georgia, Kirby Smart is a true son of the Peach State. His connection to the land is personal and profound. Smart was a standout defensive back at the University of Georgia in the late '90s and served as an assistant coach under several prestigious programs before returning home to lead his alma mater's team.

Smart honed his coaching skills under the legendary Nick Saban. He worked with Saban at LSU, with the Miami Dolphins, and, most notably, at the University of Alabama, where he was the defensive coordinator for one of the most formidable defenses in college football history.

When Kirby Smart took over Georgia's program, he brought with him a philosophy of discipline, relentless recruiting, and a modern, physical brand of football. He has emphasized building a strong defense, a hallmark of his coaching style, while also developing a balanced offense capable of explosive plays.

A major factor in Smart's success has been his ability to attract top-tier talent. Georgia's recruiting classes under Smart have consistently been among the nation's best. With a keen eye for talent and a charismatic approach to convincing young athletes to join his program, Smart has stocked the Bulldogs' roster with elite players at every position.

Kirby Smart's influence extends beyond the field and locker room. He fostered a culture of commitment and unity, often speaking about the importance of the team over individual performance. This cultural shift has been one of the keys to Georgia's sustained excellence.

Smart's on-field accomplishments with the Bulldogs are impressive. His tenure has seen Georgia claim multiple SEC Eastern Division titles, a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance, and winning the coveted CFP National Championship, cementing the Bulldogs' position as a football powerhouse once again.

Despite the accolades, Kirby Smart remains focused on the future. He understands the dynamic and competitive nature of college football and knows that maintaining success requires constant effort and adaptation. Each season presents new challenges, and Smart continuously seeks to innovate and improve.

Kirby Smart’s impact is also felt off the field. He’s a figure in the community and with his wife, Mary Beth, operates the Kirby Smart Family Foundation, which helps provide support for needy children and families. It stands as a testament to his character and commitment to give back.

Kirby Smart's tenure as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs has been characterized by a return to national prominence. His formula of stout defense, relentless recruiting, team culture, and high-powered offense has placed the Bulldogs in college football's elite tier. As he continues to build on his impressive legacy, Kirby Smart is not just the product of a renowned coaching lineage, but a formidable coaching force in his own right.

With the helm firmly in Smart's hands, the Bulldogs look poised to chase championships for years to come.

The evolution of UGA Athletics under the direction of Josh Brooks

The Bulldogs are synonymous with excellence in collegiate sports, and much of their recent success can be attributed to the leadership of Athletics Director Josh Brooks. Since taking the helm, Brooks has ushered in an era of both on-field triumphs and off-field progress, solidifying UGA's reputation as a powerhouse in the competitive landscape of college sports.

Josh Brooks’ ascent through the ranks of athletics administration is a testament to his dedication and keen understanding of the sports landscape. His journey with UGA began in 2008 when he served as the Director of Football Operations. His competence and vision saw him climb the administrative ladder. Prior to his appointment as Athletics Director, Brooks honed his skills in various roles within the UGA Athletics Department, and even served as the Deputy Director of Athletics, a position that had him primed for his current role.

Josh Brooks took over as the Athletics Director of UGA at the beginning of 2021, following his predecessor Greg McGarity. Under Brooks' strategic leadership, the UGA Bulldogs have enjoyed significant success across various sports. One of his key contributions has been his focus on enhancing the overall experience for student-athletes. From facility upgrades to ensuring the holistic development of players, Brooks understands the multifaceted nature of collegiate athletics management.

Brooks' approach to managing UGA's Athletics finances has been both innovative and prudent. By striking a fine balance between the sporting departments' needs and the budgetary constraints, he has ensured that all teams are well-equipped to compete at the highest levels. His financial acumen has been crucial in navigating the economic challenges posed by unexpected events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

While athletic achievement is an obvious focus, Brooks has not lost sight of the importance of academic excellence and the well-being of the student-athletes. His tenure has seen continued emphasis on supporting the academic pursuits of UGA athletes, ensuring that they excel in the classroom as well as in competition. Initiatives for mental health, career development, and life skills are evident, showcasing an all-encompassing approach to student-athlete development.

Looking forward, Josh Brooks is poised to continue his exemplary work overseeing UGA's athletics programs. With plans to further enhance facilities, deepen community engagement, and maintain the competitive edge of the Bulldogs, Brooks is likely to leave a lasting legacy. His vision encapsulates not only the sustained athletic prowess of UGA sports teams but also the continued growth and empowerment of student-athletes.