Georgia baseball eliminated from SEC tournament

The Georgia Bulldogs lost to the LSU Tigers, 9-1, in Game 1 of the SEC baseball tournament. Georgia falls to 39-15 and went 17-14 in SEC games.

The Bulldogs will make the NCAA baseball tournament, but may have missed a chance to earn an opportunity to host a super regional. Georgia’s chances of hosting a super regional looking great just several days ago. However, Georgia has now dropped three straight games.

The 2024 NCAA baseball bracket will be revealed on Monday, May 27 at noon ET. Regionals will begin on May 31, which will be the next tiem Georgia suits up. The Dawgs have done enough to host a regional. Georgia is 29-5 at home and 8-9 on the road, so it is a big loss for UGA if the Bulldogs don’t earn a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU will now play the Kentucky Wildcats, who is the SEC baseball tournament’s No. 3 seed. After the opening day of the SEC baseball tournament the format switches to double elimination.

The SEC baseball tournament is being played at Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, from May 21-26. Georgia has never won an SEC tournament.

