UGA among top risers latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs continued to rise in the baseball rankings after winning two consecutive SEC series. Georgia is the No. 17 team in the April 22 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, which is up six spots from last week. Only two teams (Oklahoma and NC State) increased their ranking in the coaches poll more than Georgia.

Georgia baseball went 2-1 over the last week. The Dawgs won two of three games against Ole Miss including a dominant 17-6 win. Star first baseman Charlie Condon continues to excel for Georgia. Condon has 26 home runs and is batting .483 (both of these numbers are best in the country).

Georgia is 9-9 in conference play and 29-10 on the season. The Bulldogs have the second most home runs in the nation.

The SEC has four of the five top teams in the country in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. The SEC continues to be baseball’s strongest conference. However, the ACC is strong as well. Georgia will play the best team in the SEC and the best team in the nation this week.

Texas A&M remains the No. 1 team in the country with an impressive record of 35-5. Georgia baseball’s next game is against No. 5 Clemson at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia, at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 23. The Bulldogs play a three game series at No. 1 Texas A&M from Friday to Sunday.

