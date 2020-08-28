UFC Vegas 8 weigh-in results: Smith and Rakic hit the mark, but two other fighters missed weight

UFC on ESPN+ 33 (aka UFC Vegas 8) is set following Friday's weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 8 fight card is topped by No. 5 ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith vs. No. 8 ranked Aleksandar Rakic. The winner is looking to take a step toward the 205-pound championship recently vacated by Jon Jones.

Rakic made his way to the scale early in the proceedings, weighing 205.5 pounds. Smith, however, was the final fighter to the scale. He made weight with about 15 minutes left in the two-hour weigh-in window, stepping on the scale at 205 pounds.

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler returns to the cage on Saturday, fighting for the first time since he lost to Colby Covington a year ago. He weighed 171 pounds for his UFC Vegas 8 co-main event bout with Neil Magny, who also weighed 171 pounds.

Lawler enters the bout on the first three-fight skid of his career and having lost four of his last five bouts. Magny is on a two-fight winning streak.

Two UFC Vegas 8 fighters miss weight

Hannah Cifers missed weight by one pound for her strawweight fight with Mallory Martin. She forfeits 20-percent of her fight purse to Martin and the bout will remain on the card.

Last-minute replacement Austin Springer was unable to make weight for his featherweight fight with Alex Caceres. Springer was five pounds over the 146-pound limit for the bout and forfeits 30-percent of his fight purse to Caceres to keep the bout intact.

UFC Vegas 8: Smith vs. Rakic weigh-in results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Smith (205) vs Aleksandar Rakić (205.5)



Robbie Lawler (171) vs Neil Magny (171)



Alexa Grasso (126) vs Ji Yeon Kim (126)



Ricardo Lamas (145) vs Bill Algeo (146)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs Ion Cuțelaba (205.5)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs Impa Kasanganay (185.5)

Alessio Di Chirico (184) vs Zak Cummings (185)

Alex Caceres (145) vs Austin Springer (151)**

Sean Brady (170.5) vs Christian Aguilera (170)

Polyana Viana (116) vs Emily Whitmire (115.5)

Mallory Martin (115.5) vs Hannah Cifers (117)*

*Hannah Cifers was one pound over the limit for her strawweight bout.

**Austin Springer was five pounds over the limit for his featherweight bout.

