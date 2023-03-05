UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Edwards-Usman 3

14
Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

  • Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov

  • Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

  • Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

  • Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips

  • Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

  • Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

  • Bantamweight: Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

  • Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Abu Azaitar

  • Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich

  • Flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Welterweight: Leon Edwards (+210) vs. Kamaru Usman (-275)

  • Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

  • Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez

  • Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidzek

  • Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhan

  • Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

  • Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

  • Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy

  • Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

  • Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

  • Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

  • Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

  • Women's flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo

UFC Fight Night 222: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

  • Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

  • Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

  • Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr

  • Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

  • Featherweight: Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

  • Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

  • Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

  • Women's flyweight: Na Liang vs. Brogan Walker

  • Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva

  • Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Miami-Dade Arena in Miami

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya

  • Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

  • Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

  • Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

  • Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

  • Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

UFC Fight Night 223: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City

Fight card - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Recommended Stories