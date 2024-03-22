UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC Vegas 89: Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas

UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC Vegas 89: Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Vegas 89: Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas

Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas (+165) vs. Rose Namajunas (-200)

• Heavyweight: Karl Williams (-185) vs. Justin Tafa (+150)

• Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (-200) vs. AJ Dobson (+165)

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott (-150) vs. Cameron Saaiman (+125)

• Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo (-110) vs. Youssef Zalal (-110)

• Featherweight: Fernando Padilla (-165) vs. Luis Pajuelo (+140)

Prelims (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Kurt Holobaugh (+120) vs. Trey Ogden (-145)

• Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos (-165) vs. Julian Erosa (+135)

• Bantamweight: Miles Johns (-140) vs. Cody Gibson (+115)

• Featherweight: Jarno Errens (+150) vs. Steven Nguyen (-185)

• Women's bantamweight: Montserrat Rendon (+185) vs. Dariya Zheleznykova (-225)

• Flyweight: Igor da Silva Severino (+150) vs. Andre Lima (-185)

• Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman (+125) vs. Mick Parkin (-150)

UFC Atlantic City: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield (-155) vs. Manon Fiorot (+125)

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman (+210) vs. Bruno Silva (-275)

• Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev (-275) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+220)

• Women's strawweight: Virna Jandiroba (+165) vs. Loopy Godínez (-200)

• Welterweight: Vicente Luque (-150) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+125)

Prelims (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

• Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Nate Landwehr

• Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun

• Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns

• Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews

• Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

• Women's flyweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto

• Bantamweight: Angel Pacheco vs. Caolán Loughran

• Light heavyweight: Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj

UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Brendan Allen

• Women's bantamweight: Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

• Bantamweight: Alatengheili vs. Victor Hugo

• Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

• Featherweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Prelims (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Dixon

• Women's strawweight: Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo

• Middleweight: Josh Fremd vs. Cesar Almeida

• Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

• Heavyweight: Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski

• Bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

• Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

• Featherweight: Morgan Charrière vs. Chepe Mariscal

UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

• Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

• Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

• Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

• Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

• Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

• Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate

• Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na

• Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry

UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

• Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Makmud Muradov

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

• Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

• Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

• Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Elves Brenner vs. Myktybek Orolbai

• Flyweight: Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

• Women's flyweight: Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite