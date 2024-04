UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (-125) vs. Jamahal Hill (+105)

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (-450) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+340)

• Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (-185) vs. Max Holloway (+150)

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (+175) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-225)

• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (-2000) vs. Cody Brundage (+950)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka (+105) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-125)

• Featherweight: Calvin Kattar (+140) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-165)

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm (+340) vs. Kayla Harrison (-450)

• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (+110) vs. Diego Lopes (-135)

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-225) vs. Renato Moicano (+185)

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade (-135) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+115)

• Lightweight: Jim Miller (+145) vs. Bobby Green (-175)

• Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (-300) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+240)

UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez

• Light heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov

• Lightweight: Joel Alvarez vs. Mateusz Rębecki

• Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Uros Medic

• Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry

• Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Don'tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado

• Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate

• Women's strawweight: Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza

• Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na

• Lightweight: Gabe Green vs. James Llontop

• Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz

• Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak

UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

• Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

• Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Makhmud Muradov

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

• Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

• Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

• Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

• Women's flyweight: Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pachel

• Flyweight: Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

• Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

• Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

• Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics

• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Penington

• Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson

• Lightweight: Michal Johnson vs. Matt Frevola

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne

• Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

• Welterweight: Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters

• Flyweight: Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley

• Welterweight: Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset

• Women's flyweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy

UFC Vegas 92: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

• Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Tatsuro Taira

UFC 302

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

• Women's bantamweight: Ailin Perez vs. Joselyn Edwards

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews

• Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

• Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

• Welterweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

• Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir

• Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Ihor Potieria

UFC 303

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Abu Dhabi

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC 305

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 RAC Arena (AUS) in Perth, Australia

UFC 306

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada