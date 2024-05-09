UFC free fight: Joaquin Buckley stops longtime contender Vicente Luque in biggest career win yet

In his last outing, Joaquin Buckley showed he means serious business at 170 pounds.

In March, Buckley picked up the biggest win of his professional MMA career, stopping longtime contender Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 54. On top of being a quality win for Buckley, this was also his third consecutive win since dropping back down to the welterweight division.

You can watch Buckley’s big win over Luque in the video above.

Buckley (18-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC) returns to the cage this Saturday. He takes on Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 56, which takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie