UFC Fight Night 212 bonuses: A rare feat is worth an extra $50,000

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one for just the 14th leg-kick TKO in UFC history.

After UFC Fight Night 212, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 212.

Performance of the Night: Tatsuro Taira

Tatsuro Taira def. CJ Vergara via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:19

[autotag]Tatsuro Taira[/autotag] (12-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) may have had a little extra motivation after CJ Vergara (10-4-1 MMA, 1-2 UFC) came in several pounds heavy. He made things look relatively easy. After being there in the first round, Taira took the fight back to the canvas in the second round. He took Vergara’s back. Then after a transition to a body triangle, Taira went into triangle choke mode and had Vergara’s arm, as well. When Vergara tried to break loose, it allowed Taira to straighten the arm out for an armbar finish to stay unbeaten.

Performance of the Night: Jonathan Martinez

Jonathan Martinez def. Cub Swanson via TKO (leg kicks, punches) – Round 2, 4:19

[autotag]Jonathan Martinez[/autotag] (17-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) did pulled off a rarity when he took out Cub Swanson (28-13 MMA, 13-9 UFC) with a second-round TKO. Martinez finished Swanson with a second-round TKO that stemmed from a trio of heavy leg kicks. It was just the 14th time in UFC history that a fight ended courtesy of leg kicks.

[listicle id=2588623]

Fight of the Night: Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright

Dusko Todorovic def. Jordan Wright via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:12

[autotag]Dusko Todorovic[/autotag] (12-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) didn’t have things go the way he wanted in the first round against [autotag]Jordan Wright[/autotag] (12-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC), who outstruck him 60-4 in the frame. But in the second, Todorovic came out with proverbial guns blazing. He had Wright hurt a couple minutes in, and then kept the pressure on until he got him to the canvas. In full mount, he just teed off until a bloodied Wright was done. Todorovic turned things around to outstrike Wright 105-5 in the second before the finish.

Story continues

[vertical-gallery id=2588240]

[vertical-gallery id=2588238]

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie