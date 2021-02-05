UFC Fight Night 184 official weigh-in highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 184 following Friday’s official weigh-in and fighter faceoffs.

Everyone made weight for Saturday’s card, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+. That includes headliners Alistair Overeem (47-18 MMA, 12-7 UFC) and Alexander Volkov (32-8 MMA, 6-2 UFC), who meet in a critical matchup of heavyweight contenders.

OFFICIAL: @AlistairOvereem and @AlexDragoVolkov combined for 519.5 pounds on the scale in making weight for the #UFCVegas18 main event. pic.twitter.com/wOxfpYxLh9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 5, 2021

At the conclusion of weigh-ins, the athletes from all 13 bouts came face to face for a final staredown. There was a mix of high intensity and friendliness across the board.

Check out the faceoff highlights in the video above, and a photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.